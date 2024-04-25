Bebe Neuwirth Will Announce Chita Rivera Award Nominations Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner and dance icon Bebe Neuwirth, who is currently starring in Broadway’s revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, will announce this year’s Chita Rivera Awards nominations on ABC News’ “GMA3: What You Need to Know” on Monday, April 29 at 1pm on ABC.

Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.

“While the theater and dance communities continue to mourn the loss of Chita, we are looking at this year‘s awards as a celebration of love, life, and of her legacy,” said Joe Lanteri. “Chita’s performances on and off the stage have touched so many people and we have special surprises in store at this year’s awards. We also couldn’t be more thrilled that Bebe will be announcing our nominations on 'GMA3' on April 29.”

Carrying the name of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards celebrate dance and choreographic excellence - past, present and future. The awards honor the superb achievement of each nominee, while recognizing the talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history.

Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in productions on Broadway and off-Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2023-2024 season. Nominations will be determined by the designated nominating committees. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines recipients that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

The off-Broadway honors won't have competitive categories with nominees. Any special recognitions will be determined by the Awarding committee.