Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 26, 2024
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday, April 26
The Chita Rivera Awards 2024 nominations announced
Sunday April 28
Kimberly Akimbo closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: THE GREAT GATSBY Opens On Broadway, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezda!
by Review Roundups
Welcome to the Jazz Age! The new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby is now open on Broadway, starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada! Read the reviews!

Review Roundup: MOTHER PLAY Opens On Broadway, Starring Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons & Celia Keenan-Bolger
by Review Roundups
Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, and Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons return to Broadway in the Second Stage's production of Mother Play. Read the reviews!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Renée Elise Goldsberry to Announce 77th Annual Tony Awards Nominations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry will announce the 77th Annual Tony Award Nominations. Learn more!. (more...)

Listen: Barbra Streisand Releases New Song 'Love Will Survive' For THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ
by Stephi Wild
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar® and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, writer, and director, Barbra Streisand has recorded a new song “Love Will Survive,” which will serve as the end title of the upcoming Peacock and Sky Original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Listen to the song here!. (more...

Survey Reports Gen Z and Millennial Audiences Are 'Broadway Curious'
by Joshua Wright
A new report by producing group No Guarantees focusing on getting Gen Z and Millennial audiences to the theatre has released their findings - with the key takeaway of the survey being that 67% of the audience surveyed describe themselves as Broadway-curious.

Actors' Equity Association Sets Deadline for Development Agreement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors’ Equity Association has advised The Broadway League of its intention to cease issuing contracts for work on the Development Agreement starting June 17 if meaningful progress is not made in negotiations by that date.

Video: John Leguizamo Shares That His New Play Will Premiere This Fall
by Stephi Wild
John Leguizamo has revealed details of his next play! When chatting on the show Live! With Kelly and Mark, Leguizamo shared that his next stage show is in the works and set to premiere this year.. (more...

Video: Steve Carell & Company Celebrate Opening Night of UNCLE VANYA
by Joey Mervis
Anton Chekhov's masterpiece returns to the stage this season in a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer. Go inside opening night at Lincoln Center!

Video: Inside Opening Night of MARY JANE, Starring Rachel McAdams
by Joey Mervis
Earlier this week, Rachel McAdams made her Broadway debut in Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog and presented by Manhattan Theatre Club. Go inside opening night!

