Brian Tyree Henry Cast in Upcoming Musical Film From Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry

Brian Tyree Henry, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in the revival of Lobby Hero, has joined the new musical film from Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry, according to Variety.

Henry joins the previously announced Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey and recent Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Henry has played a variety of roles across film, television, and on the stage. He made his Broadway debut as part of the original cast of The Book of Mormon, alongside Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. He went onto star in the musical The Fortress of Solitude at the Public, before his Tony-nominated performance in Lobby Hero. On screen, he has appeared in Joker and Eternals, as well as providing the voice of Jefferson Davis/Morales in the Spider-verse franchise.

Few plot details about the upcoming film have been released, apart from its setting. It is reported to be set in Virginia Beach during the summer of 1977 at an apartment complex inspired by the place where Williams grew up. It will be made by Universal.

Gondry, director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and more recently, Showtime's Kidding, will direct the project from a script by Steven Levenson and Martin Hynes. Levenson has significant musical experience, having penned the script for Dear Evan Hansen and the film version of Tick, Tick... Boom!