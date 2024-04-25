Tickets To Go On Sale Next Month for THE LION KING Toronto Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the new Toronto sit-down production of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public at 10AM on Monday May 6, 2024.

Performances will begin November 2, 2024 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The first booking period will go through February 2, 2025.

Tickets will be available online at mirvish.com or by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

Mirvish Productions is the only official ticket source for the new Toronto production of The Lion King.

Today, April 25, 2024, also marks the 24th anniversary of the original Canadian Premiere of The Lion King in 2000 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

That production closed on January 4, 2004, having played a record-breaking 1,567 performances and seen by more than three million patrons. The production created hundreds of jobs and launched the careers of dozens of local artists. It attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to Toronto and Ontario, pumping an estimated $1.4 billion into the local economy.

This year, Toronto will become the first city in North America to have a second sit-down production of The Lion King.

Auditions for the new production began earlier this year. Final casting will be announced soon.

About The Lion King

Celebrating 26 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 20 or more years and two others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Sao Paulo and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 28 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.