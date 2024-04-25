Video: Inside Opening Night of MARY JANE, Starring Rachel McAdams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this week, Rachel McAdams made her Broadway debut in Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog and presented by Manhattan Theatre Club.

"[Theatre] is such a living, breathing thing and it changes every night! I never quite know what's coming my way and there is something so alive about that," said the Acadamy Award nominee. "I feel like I've really become quick on my feet and have learned to be in the moment more than ever before."

Directed by Anne Kaufman, Mary Jane is the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

"The play is about women taking care of women," explained Kaufman. "The conflict is not within the play, it's outside of the play. It's an incredible tool for people to come together."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team celebrates the big opening night!