Photos: Go Inside THE OUTSIDERS Opening Night Curtain Call

The Outsiders is now running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Tulsa, 1967 didn't seem all that far away last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the cast of The Outsiders took their opening night bows on Broadway. Check out photos from inside the big night!
The new musical is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.
The Outsiders cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit, Kevin William Paul as Bob and Dan Berry as Paul. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Julián Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”
The Ensemble of "The Outsiders"
Dan Berry and Daryl Tofa
Dan Berry, Daryl Tofa and Kevin William Paul
Daryl Tofa and Kevin William Paul
Sky Lakota-Lynch
The Cast of "The Outsiders"
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch
Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch
The Understudies of "The Outsiders"
Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, Adam Rapp, Justin Levine and Danya Taymor, Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman
Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance, Adam Rapp, Justin Levine and Danya Taymor
The Cast and Creative Team of "The Outsiders"
Brody Grant & The Cast and Creative Team of "The Outsiders"
Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance, Adam Rapp, Justin Levine, Brody Grant, Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman
S.E. Hinton
The Cast and Creative Team of "The Outsiders"
Emma Pittman, Joshua Boone and The Cast of "The Outsiders"
Dan Berry and The Cast of "The Outsiders"
