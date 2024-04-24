Review: Natasha Castillo Charms Crowd at Don't Tell Mama with THAT'S MY MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don’t Tell Mama was packed to the brim on Saturday night for Natasha Castillo’s latest show, “That’s My Music: Growing Up With The Carpenters.”

Wearing a sequined top and tight faux leather black pants, Castillo opened her show in a gentle acapella before surprising the audience by singing in Mandarin (she is of Taiwanese descent)! The clever mash-up of “Without A Song” and “Yesterday Once More” was beautifully arranged by Musical Director Ted Stafford on guitar, who also provided back-up vocals. The paired back rendition, which included Don Kelly on conga, suspended cymbal, and shaker, set the relaxed tone for the show.

Castillo has made a name for herself on the cabaret scene hosting the monthly open mic Spotlight On You, as well as offering photography and videography services for cabaret performers at decent rates. She has performed in a variety of shows under the direction of Lennie Watts, whom she fondly calls “The Wizard of Cabaret!” And Watts is a wizard indeed, bringing out the best in Castillo as she took us on a journey through the ups and downs of life.

Her love of the Carpenters came from her mom, a Taiwanese pop artist, who played the brother-sister duo on repeat when Castillo was growing up.

Whether singing a song full of heartache like “Hurting Each Other” or “Goodbye to Love,” or a more upbeat number like Joe Raposo’s “Sing!” Castillo delivered gorgeous renditions, all of which sat nicely in her range. Apart from a slight glitch with the tempo leading into the song “Aurora,” you could tell that Castillo is very comfortable with this music.

Lighting and sound by Joey Paradise was on point throughout the show, and the perfect pairing of Ted Stafford on guitar and Don Kelly on percussion gave the Carpenter’s a fresh, acoustic turn. A particular highlight for this reviewer was “Ticket to Ride” - a wonderful treatment that included a fade out as if one were listening to a recording.

Overall, this is a well-paced, charming show with both heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, and a whole lot of love for the Carpenters.

For more shows at Don't Tell Mama, click here.

Visit Natasha Castillo on her website.

