Erich Bergen, Heidi Blickenstaff, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SWITCHED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There will be a private industry presentation of the new musical SWITCHED on Friday, May 3, 2024. The new musical will feature a book by Geoffrey Nauffts (Next Fall), music & lyrics by Jonatha Brooke (My Mother Has 4 Noses), with Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress) serving as Music Director.

The invitation-only presentation will feature Erich Bergen (Madame Secretary), Heidi Blickenstaff (Jagged Little Pill), Aisha De Haas (Caroline, or Change), Kate Jennings Grant (Pretty Little Liars), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw), Jo Lampert (Orlando), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Brandi Porter (Purlie Victorious), Douglas Sills (The Gilded Age), Jason Tam (Be More Chill), Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B).

For general inquires, please email: switchedthemusical@gmail.com

A musical fable, a little bit quirky and a little outside the box, SWITCHED tells the story of two women who find out a shocking secret just days before their 40th birthday. Strangers to each other yet deeply connected in a way neither of them had ever asked for, we follow them as they revisit their pasts to try and figure out who it is they were supposed to have been. Both emotional and funny, SWITCHED, is a compelling exploration of longing and forgiveness, nature versus nurture, and the secrets we keep in the name of love.

BIOGRAPHIES:

JONATHA BROOKE (Composer/Lyricist) Jonatha is a highly acclaimed singer/songwriter with 4 major label releases, and 9 CDs on her own label, Bad Dog Records. She has written for film and television, including Disney’s Peter Pan and Tinkerbell series, and the theme for Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse; as well as for artists - Katy Perry, Madeleine Peyroux, Lizz Wright, and Joe Sample. Her One-Woman Musical, My Mother Has 4 Noses debuted at the Duke Theater Off Broadway in 2014 and was a Critic's pick in the NY Times and NY Post.

GEOFFREY NAUFFTS (Book Writer) Formerly an actor, Nauffts has been writing and producing for television for the past 15 years on popular shows like Brothers & Sisters, Nashville, and A Million Little Things. SWITCHED marks his much-anticipated (mostly by him) return to the stage after receiving a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Tony nominations in 2010 for his critically acclaimed play, Next Fall.

CHRISTOPHER J. HANKE (Producer) would rather you focus on Geoffrey and Jonatha’s accolades…..but, if we must, On Broadway, Hanke’s credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Bud Frump), Rent (Mark), Cry-Baby (Baldwin) and In My Life (JT). Other New York City standout performances include: Jon Tolins’ hit comedy, Buyer & Cellar, and the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Hair, where he played Claude. Hanke also played Tommy Boatwright in The Normal Heart directed by George C. Wolfe. On television, He played Devon on three seasons of Odd Mom Out (BRAVO); had a recurring role on the sitcom Kevin Can Wait (CBS); played Fabian in the last season of Devious Maids; was a series regular as Ryan Abbot on Three Rivers (CBS); had a recurring role as Stuart on HBOs Big Love; and has guest starred on Nashville, Major Crimes, The Client List, Brothers & Sisters, & Younger. Other standout credits, the feature film Breaking Fast and the smash hit new musical podcast, Anthem, alongside Patti Lupone, Glenn Close, Cynthia Erivo and Jon Cameron Mitchell. More recently, a miniseries for HBO, I Know This Much Is True, opposite Mark Ruffalo and Imogen Poots; and shooting two seasons simultaneously on two different networks – starring as Dr. Ashley Anderson on A Million Little Things for ABC and as Gregg on The Resident for FOX.