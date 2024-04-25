Photos: The Company of HOME Meets the Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting new Broadway production of Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon.

Home features Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.



Home will begin preview performances on Friday, May 17, 2024, and open officially on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 21, 2024.



In the Tony Award-nominated play, Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, and featured in the first year of Roundabout’s Refocus Project, Samm-Art Williams’ Home is a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong. Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (A Soldier’s Play) directs.



The creative team for Home includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), and Justin Ellington (Sound).

