Paris' MOULIN ROUGE World Famous Windmill Loses Blades, Damages Marquee

Damage has been reported to the facade of Paris' Moulin Rouge.

According to CNN, the blades of the venue's iconic windmill fell off the structure, taking the first three letters- M O U- on the marquee down in the process.

According to the report, no injuries have been reported and management has ruled out any 'malicious act' as a reason for the incident.

Management is currently at work on a fix which they say should be in place, "very soon." Performances at the world famous cabaret are currently scheduled to continue without interruption.

In 2019, elements of the beloved facade, most notably the windmill, were recreated to Tony Award-winning effect by scenic designer Derek McLane for the Broadway production of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!.

The building's current artifacts are a recreation of the original structure, which burned down in 1915. The current location was built in the 1920s.