Ethan Slater to Make Café Carlyle Debut in May

Tony Award nominated singer, actor, composer and songwriter, Ethan Slater, will have his debut residency at Café Carlyle from May 28th to June 1st.

Ethan invites audiences on a captivating musical journey through his life and (the beginning of an) illustrious career. From beloved classics that have shaped his world to new compositions that will make an impression on you, Slater's residency promises an unforgettable experience for all.

Ethan catapulted to fame with his unforgettable Broadway debut as SpongeBob in “SpongeBob Squarepants,” earning widespread acclaim, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. His exceptional performance garnered him the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World, and Broadway Beacon Awards. Slater's versatility shone through as he recently graced the Broadway stage in “Spamalot” in the roles of The Historian, Not Dead Fred, and Prince Herbert, as well as Off-Broadway in Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins as the Balladeer and Lee Harvey Oswald.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming feature film adaptation of “Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu, Slater continues to captivate audiences with his remarkable talent. His Carlyle debut will give guests an intimate evening filled with laughter, tears, and everything in between as Slater shares his passion for music and storytelling.

Tickets are available online via Tock—General Seating $140 per person / Premium Seating $190/ Bar Seating $100

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.