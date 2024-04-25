Exclusive: Watch Ralph Fiennes Perform Soliloquy in MACBETH- In Cinemas This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director Simon Godwin's brand-new critically-acclaimed production of Macbeth starring Tony and BAFTA Award winner Ralph Fiennes (Antony & Cleopatra, Schindler's List, Coriolanus) and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Game of Thrones, Luther) will be released in cinemas from May 2.

In this exclusive clip taken from his first soliloquy in Act 1 Scene 3, a battle-scarred Macbeth wrestles with his conscience after the Witches' prophecy that he will become Thane of Cawdor comes to pass.

Macbeth is coming. A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception, and superstition on the big screen for a limited time only. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.

The production, which toured in custom-built theatre spaces across the UK last autumn and this spring, will be screening in cinemas from May 2 through Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Wessex Grove and Underbelly.