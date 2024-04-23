DEAD OUTLAW, STEREOPHONIC & More Lead in Nominations for 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Outer Critics Circle, the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, announced the nominees for the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2023-2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. The announcement was made by the stars of the hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, and livestreamed by BroadwayWorld.com from the Museum of Broadway.

Leading the pack with the most honors of the season is the Off-Broadway musical Dead Outlaw, with nine nominations, followed by The Connector with seven nominations. Stereophonic leads in the play categories with seven nominations, followed by Primary Trust, with five nominations.

Nominees for the annual John Gassner Award — for a new American play, preferably by a new playwright — are Job by Max Wolf Friedlich, Manahatta by Mary Kathryn Nagle, Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola, The Apiary by Kate Douglas, and Wet Brain by John J. Caswell Jr.

Winners of the 2024 Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced via press release on Monday, May 13, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John

Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad. Led by its current President David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Cynthia Allen, Harry Haun, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating) and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating). Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.

2024 OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD NOMINATIONS

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh

Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by Paula Vogel

Patriots by Peter Morgan

Stereophonic by David Adjmi

The Shark Is Broken by Joseph Nixon and Ian Shaw

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Days of Wine and Roses

Suffs

The Great Gatsby

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Illinoise

Teeth

The Connector

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Dig by Theresa Rebeck

King of the Jews by Leslie Epstein

King James by Rajiv Joseph

Primary Trust by Eboni Booth

Swing State by Rebecca Gilman

John Gassner Award (new American play preferably by a new playwright)

Job by Max Wolf Friedlich

Manahatta by Mary Kathryn Nagle

Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola

The Apiary by Kate Douglas

Wet Brain by John J. Caswell Jr.



Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Here Lies Love

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Monty Python's Spamalot

The Who's Tommy

Outstanding Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Doubt: A Parable

Mary Jane

Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Jessica Lange – Mother Play

Rachel McAdams – Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson – Appropriate

Jeremy Strong – An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg – Patriots

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Billy Eugene Jones – Purlie Victorious

Celia Keenan-Bolger – Mother Play

Alex Moffat – The Cottage

Jim Parsons – Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon - Stereophonic

Kara Young – Purlie Victorious

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui – The Who's Tommy

Brian d'Arcy James – Days of Wine and Roses

Casey Likes – Back to the Future

Kelli O'Hara – Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett – The Notebook

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Roger Bart – Back to the Future

Justin Guarini – Once Upon a One More Time

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer – Spamalot

Kecia Lewis – Hell's Kitchen

Bebe Neuwirth – Cabaret

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw

Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

Alyse Alan Louis - Teeth

Ben Levi Ross – The Connector

Ricky Ubeda - Illinoise



Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Ben Cook – Illinoise

Hannah Cruz – The Connector

Julia Knitel – Dead Outlaw

Judy Kuhn – I Can Get It For You Wholesale

Jessica Molaskey – The Connector

Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Cole Escola – Oh, Mary!

Mary Beth Fisher – Swing State

William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust

Marie Mullen – The Saviour

Paul Sparks – Waiting for Godot

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Gus Birney – Our Class

April Matthis – Primary Trust

Conrad Ricamora – Oh, Mary!

Jay O. Sanders – Primary Trust

Bubba Weiler – Swing State

Outstanding Solo Performance

Eddie Izzard – Hamlet

Patrick Page – All the Devils are Here

Mona Pirnot – I Love You So Much I Could Die

Robert Montano – Small

John Rubenstein – Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - Illinoise

Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson – Teeth

Itamar Moses – Dead Outlaw

Jonathan Marc Sherman – The Connector

Shaina Taub - Suffs

Outstanding Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jason Robert Brown – The Connector

Will Butler – Stereophonic

Adam Guettel – Days of Wine and Roses

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna – Dead Outlaw

Shaina Taub - Suffs

Outstanding Orchestrations (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Timo Andres - Illinoise

Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence – Days of Wine and Roses

Marco Paguia – Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Starobin – Suffs

Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, and David Yazbek – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

David Cromer – Dead Outlaw

Michael Greif – Days of Wine and Roses

Daisy Prince – The Connector

Leigh Silverman - Suffs

Jessica Stone – Water for Elephants

Outstanding Direction of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Knud Adams – Primary Trust

Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic

Robert Falls – Swing State

Kenny Leon – Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer – Appropriate

Outstanding Choreography (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll – Water for Elephants

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman – The Outsiders

Lorin Latarro – The Who's Tommy

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club

Justin Peck — Illinoise

Outstanding Scenic Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Paul Tate DePoo III – The Cottage

Paul Tate DePoo III – The Great Gatsby

Dots – Appropriate

David Korins – Here Lies Love

David Zinn – Stereophonic

Outstanding Costume Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Dede Ayite – Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic

Enver Chakartash – Teeth

Linda Cho – The Great Gatsby

Sydney Maresca – The Cottage

Outstanding Lighting Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Bradley King – Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt – The Outsiders

Justin Townsend – Here Lies Love

Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone – Back to the Future

Amanda Zieve – The Who's Tommy

Outstanding Sound Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Tom Gibbons – Grey House

Gareth Owen – Back to the Future

Gareth Owen – The Who's Tommy

Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer – Here Lies Love

Outstanding Video/Projections (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

David Bengali – Water for Elephants

Paul Tate DePoo III — The Great Gatsby

Peter Nigrini – The Who's Tommy

Finn Ross – Back to the Future

Ash J. Woodward - Patriots

Broadway Productions Considered in Full

Grey House, Once Upon a One More Time, The Cottage, Back to the Future, The Shark Is Broken, Purlie Victorious, Melissa Etheridge: My Window, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Merrily We Roll Along, Gutenberg! The Musical!, I Need That, Monty Python's Spamalot, How to Dance in Ohio, Appropriate, Days of Wine and Roses, Doubt, The Notebook, An Enemy of the People, Water for Elephants, The Who's Tommy, The Outsiders, Lempicka, The Wiz, Suffs, Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen, Cabaret, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Patriots, Uncle Vanya, The Great Gatsby, Mother Play

Only New Elements of the Following Productions Were Considered

Just for Us, Here Lies Love, Merrily We Roll Along, Harmony, Prayer for the French Republic, Mary Jane

Additional Eligibility Considerations

Due to its Broadway timeline, Illinoise was viewed during its Park Avenue Armory run and considered in off-Broadway categories, where applicable.

The Broadway mounting of Suffs was determined to be at least 50% different than its original off-Broadway iteration. Therefore, it has been deemed eligible in all production categories and select acting categories.

Nominators were not invited to the off-Broadway runs of Here We Are, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, and Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice. Therefore, those productions were not in consideration for awards this season.

Artists with Multiple Nominations

Paul Tate DePoo III – 3 (scenic: The Great Gatsby & The Cottage; projection: The Great Gatsby)

Justin Peck – 3 (book: Illinoise; choreography: Illinoise and Buena Vista Social Club)

Cole Escola – 2 (Gassner Award & Lead Performance Off-Broadway Play for Oh, Mary!)

Enver Chakartash – 2 (costume design: Stereophonic and Teeth)

David Yazbek and Eric Della Penna – 2 (score and orchestrations for Dead Outlaw)

Adam Guettel – 2 (score and orchestrations for Days of Wine and Roses)

Gareth Owen – 2 (sound design: Back to the Future and The Who's Tommy)

Shaina Taub – 2 (book and score for Suffs)

Shows with Multiple Nominations



9: Dead Outlaw

7: The Connector, Stereophonic

6: Days of Wine and Roses, Illinoise, The Who's Tommy

5: Back to the Future, Suffs, Primary Trust, Water for Elephants

4: Appropriate, The Great Gatsby, Here Lies Love, Mother Play, Purlie Victorious, Swing State, Teeth

3: Buena Vista Social Club, Oh, Mary!, Patriots, The Cottage, The Outsiders

2: Cabaret, An Enemy of the People, I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Mary Jane, Monty Python's Spamalot

