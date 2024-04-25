Betty Buckley Animated Short THE MAYFLY to Screen at Tribeca Festival in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mayfly, an animated short film by Tony Award-winning stage and screen icon Betty Buckley, who has created, written, and narrated the short, will screen at the 2024 Tribeca Festival June 5-16, 2024.

The Mayfly is the story of Megalyn Mayfly, who goes against all expectations and dedicates her short life to music and dance. Her quest takes her from Central Park West to the Upper East Side's Carlyle Hotel where she dances her final opus at the elegant Cafe Carlyle. Animated traditionally in 2D, The Mayfly is a love letter to music and New York City.

Inspired by a real event witnessed by Ms. Buckley at a Judy Collins concert at the Café Carlyle in New York City, the film touches upon the essence of life, passion, and defiance of societal norms.

The Mayfly is directed by four-time Emmy-nominee Sue Perrotto (Beavis and Butt-head Do America; Pooh’s Heffalump Movie, Daria). The music is composed by Grammy-nominated Christian Jacob (Clint Eastwood’s Sully and The 15:17 to Paris). BluBlu Studios is the animation house. The creative team includes character designer Eugene Salandra, production designer Meryl Rosner and storyboard artist Viki Anderson. Produced by Melissa Coolidge and Bradford Coolidge. Buckley and Perrotto also serve as Executive Producers.

In a recent interview with BroadwayWorld, Ms. Buckley talked about the process of making the film, her collaborators, and her lifelong love of animation. Read that interview here.