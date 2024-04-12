Photos: THE OUTSIDERS Company Celebrates Opening Night

The Outsiders is now running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Apr. 12, 2024
The Outsiders

We love a good party!

Tulsa, 1967 didn't seem all that far away last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the cast of The Outsiders took their opening night bows on Broadway. Check out photos from inside the opening festivities!

The new musical is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit, Kevin William Paul as Bob and Dan Berry as Paul. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Julián Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Outsiders
The Cast & Creative Team of "The Outsiders"

The Outsiders
The Cast of "The Outsiders"

The Outsiders
Brent Comer, Daryl Tofa, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brody Grant, Emma Pittman, Dan Berry, Kevin William Paul, Jason Schmidt and Joshua Boone

The Outsiders
The Cast of "The Outsiders"

The Outsiders
Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Jason Schmidt

The Outsiders
Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Jason Schmidt

The Outsiders
Dan Berry, Emma Pittman and Kevin William Paul

The Outsiders
Dan Berry, Emma Pittman and Kevin William Paul

The Outsiders
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone and Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone and Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone and Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone, Daryl Tofa and Jason Schmidt

The Outsiders
Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Joshua Boone

The Outsiders
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Brody Grant and Joshua Boone

The Outsiders
Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone

The Outsiders
Joshua Boone

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Jason Schmidt

The Outsiders
Jason Schmidt

The Outsiders
Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Kevin William Paul and Dan Berry

The Outsiders
Kevin William Paul

The Outsiders
Kevin William Paul and Dan Berry

The Outsiders
Dan Berry

The Outsiders
Dan Berry

The Outsiders
Brent Comer

The Outsiders
Brent Comer

The Outsiders
Jamestown Revival's Zach Chance & Jonathan Clay

The Outsiders
Jamestown Revival's Zach Chance & Jonathan Clay

The Outsiders
Jamestown Revival's Zach Chance & Jonathan Clay

The Outsiders
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Jeff Kuperman

The Outsiders
Jeff Kuperman

The Outsiders
Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Adam Rapp

The Outsiders
Adam Rapp

The Outsiders
Danya Taymor

The Outsiders
Danya Taymor

The Outsiders
Justin Levine

The Outsiders
Justin Levine

The Outsiders
Jonathan Clay, Justin Levine and Zach Chance

The Outsiders
Jonathan Clay, Justin Levine and Zach Chance

The Outsiders
Danya Taymor and Miranda Cornell

The Outsiders
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Justin Levine

The Outsiders
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Kevin William Paul, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine, Angelina Jolie, Danya Taymor, Brent Comer, Joshua Boone, Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine, Angelina Jolie, Danya Taymor, Adam Rapp, Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Kevin William Paul and Adam Rapp

The Outsiders
Brent Comer and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Kevin William Paul, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Danya Taymor and Adam Rapp

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Jeff Kuperman, Kristen Carcone and Rick Kuperman

The Outsiders
Adam Rapp and Belen Cahill

The Outsiders
Zach Chance, Adam Rapp and Jonathan Clay

The Outsiders
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Katie Andrew, Miranda Cornell, Belen Cahill, Milena J. Comeau and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Tilly Evans-Krueger, Miranda Cornell and Kristen Carcone

The Outsiders
Rick Kuperman, Adam Rapp, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine, Danya Taymor, Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Jeff Kuperman

The Outsiders
Adam Rapp, Justin Levine, Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Danya Taymor and Brody Grant

The Outsiders
The Cast & Creative Team of "The Outsiders"

The Outsiders
Justin Levine, Jamestown Revival's Zach Chance & Jonathan Clay and The Music Team of "The Outsiders"

The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie and Sky Lakota-Lynch

The Outsiders
Kristen Carcone, Jeff Kuperman, Danya Taymor, Rick Kuperman, Miranda Cornell, Belen Cahill and Tilly Evans-Krueger

The Outsiders
Trevor Wayne, Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Josh Strobl and Daryl Tofa

The Outsiders
Signage at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

The Outsiders
Signage at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre


Opening Night Coverage



