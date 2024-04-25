Video: Jonathan Bailey Joins Season Three of HEARTSTOPPER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jonathan Bailey, who will be playing the character of Fiyero in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, has joined the third season of the Netflix series Heartstopper.

According to Deadline, Alice Oseman, the creator and writer of the series has said that Bailey will be "making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie." The announcement also came with a brief behind-the-scenes look at Bailey in costume.

According to a synopsis, in Season 3 Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.

Other new cast members for the upcoming season include Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane and Eddie Marsan as Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. It will hit Netflix in October 2024.

Now well known for his roles on screen, Bailey has performing on stage since a young child, playing Tiny Tim in a Royal Shakespeare Company's production of A Christmas Carol and then Gavroche in Les Miserables at the Palace Theatre in London. He has since starred in contemporary plays such as South Downs in 2012, The York Realist in 2018, and Cock in 2022; in classical plays like the Royal National Theatre's Othello in 2013 and Chichester Festival Theatre's King Lear in 2017; as well as in musicals, namely the London revival of The Last Five Years in 2016.

More recently, he starred in the 2018 gender-bent production of Stephen Sondheim's Company as Jamie for which he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019.

On screen, Bailey is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the Regency romance series Bridgerton. Bailey has since starred in the romantic drama miniseries Fellow Travelers, for which he won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Bailey is also in talks to star in the next installment of the Jurassic World series.