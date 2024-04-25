Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Renée Elise Goldsberry to Announce 77th Annual Tony Awards Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry will announce the 77th Annual Tony Award Nominations on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.



The nominations announcement will air live from Sofitel New York, on the Tony Awards official YouTube page. A selection of categories will be read LIVE on CBS Mornings at 8:30 AM ET. A complete list of the 2024 nominations will be available at www.TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement.



The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is Thursday, April 25, 2024 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. The 77th celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2023-2024 season.



The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*



Jesse Tyler Ferguson

is a Tony-Award winning actor, author, producer, and host known not only for his creative work but for his ongoing advocacy in the LGBTQIA+ community. Ferguson made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 in George C. Wolfe’s revival of On the Town and later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. In 2023, he returned to Broadway in the revival of playwright Richard Greenberg’s Tony®- winning play, Take Me Out, where he earned a Tony® Award in the category of ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.’ Ferguson starred as the widely beloved character “Mitchell Pritchett” on the award-winning ABC comedy Modern Family, which ran for an impressive 11 seasons. The show has earned five Emmy Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award nominations and four People’s Choice Award nominations on behalf of the show. He currently serves as the host of the Dinner’s On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast. A longstanding advocate for marriage equality and LGBTQIA+ rights, Ferguson co-founded Pronoun, previously known as Tie The Knot, which has proudly raised over 1.5 million dollars and has supported important and impactful LGBTQIA+ orgs across the nation.



Renée Elise Goldsberry

is a Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer currently starring on the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Girls5Eva, for which she has received Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her breakout performance as Wickie Roy. She won the Tony and a Grammy for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking Broadway phenom Hamilton, also receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version of the musical. A Broadway veteran, her memorable stage work includes seminal musicals such as Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and the play Good People opposite Frances McDormand, among countless others. Her screen credits include the title role in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks starring Oprah Winfrey, CBS’s The Good Wife, the independent feature Waves, and two Daytime Emmy nominations for work on One Life to Live. Upcoming in 2024, Goldsberry will release an album of new music, showcasing her as both a songwriter and recording artist. In addition, a documentary about her life, Satisfied, executive produced by Steven Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment, will premiere this June at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.