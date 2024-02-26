Bart Shatto, Daniel Z. Miller & More to Star in FINDING HELENA Industry Presentation







Broadway alumni, Bart Shatto, Daniel Z. Miller, Brian Baldwin and Emily Marshall will join original cast member, John Stillwaggon for the New York industry debut of Finding Helena. Event produced by Shavonne Conroy.

FINDING HELENA, a love story that crosses enemy lines is coming to New York.

After a presentation in San Antonio, TX last summer, Alexandra Conroy and Ray Hoese's well-crafted and stirring piece of musical theater exploring the depth of love and understanding in the darkest of times will come to New York for a special industry presentation produced by Shavonne Conroy.

The presetation will take place on Thursday, April 11, at 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm. at Open Jar Studios.

The daughter of a Nazi officer falls in love with a Jewish resistance fighter in occupied Poland. They run away together but are separated in the chaos of war. Struggling to find each other, they endure pains of the heart, family, and trust, until they are reunited in New York City after the war.

Bart Shatto was a member of the original Broadway casts of Tony-nominated Hands on a Hardbody and The Civil War. He has also been seen on Broadway in War Paint, the iconic role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and as originating the role of Quincey Morris in Dracula. He was a Helen-Hayes nominatee for the Ford's Theatre production of The Civil War.

About the Cast

Daniel Z. Miller's two most recent projects have been Broadway's Harmony and the 1st National Tour of Anastasia.Daniel was the 2019 recipient of the Kennedy Center American College TheaterFestival's Michael Kanin Playwrighting Award for best new musical.

Brian Baldwin, under the mentorship of Tony Award winner Joseph A. Walker, Brian received a scholarship to The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. Almost immediately after graduation he found himself performing on stage at Lincoln Center and then The Metropolitan Opera starting his 16-year run as a full company member, staff performer, and fight captain.

Emily Marshall will serve as Music Director of Finding Helena. Broadway credits include Be More Chill, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls,Waitress, among others; as well as international tours as MD/Conductor for The Who, and another tour with Josh Groban.

John Stillwaggon returns after creating the role of Dietrich in the Texas production. A fixture off-Broadway, credits include Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet, Guys & Dolls, Yellow Rose; Swan Lake Rock Opera; A Symphony for Portland; Once Upon a Mattress; and The Deciders. He is a 6X ATAC Globe Award recipient.

Shavonne Conroy is thrilled to be producing Finding Helena. Still an avid Broadway fan, she says "Audiences are ready for a new, powerful, original musical. This is the story of how perseverance and love overcome all odds. We all really need to see this on stage - so we can remember that it is true in life as well as art."

Shavonne Conroy began her career as a performer in New York where she headlined at the famed Waldorf-Astoria, the St. Regis, and performed in three concerts with Tony / Grammy / Emmy award-winner Charles Strouse, composer of the classic musical ANNIE! Her acting carried over to television as well, on shows like Law & Order, Guiding Light, and Rescue Me. As a voiceover artist, she is widely known for creating voices for the iconic Game of the Year, BIOSHOCK. Skilled behind the curtain and the camera, you can find her producing, casting, coordinating and the million other tasks required in the massive complexities we call stage, film and television productions.





