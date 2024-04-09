New Film I THINK SHE DID IT to Premiere at NoHo Cine Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Salom Robert-Murphy leads Anyon Story Group's mystery-comedy short, I Think She Did It. Directed by Zack Travis, the film also stars Olivia Paradise and Katy Hensel.

The story follows a 20-something woman who having had enough of her lonely life, goes to bed wishing to be the center of attention. But when she wakes up to find the whole city recognizes her as a serial bank-robber, her world is flipped upside down.

Salom Robert-Murphy is a French-British actress and producer from London, UK. She graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts and trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Notable work includes Irving Pictures' 'Hell Wanted' (2020), and the award-winning independent short 'Sell It To Me a Different Way' (2021).

Olivia Paradise is a New York and Los Angeles based actor focusing on all medias - theatre, film, and television. Olivia holds a BFA in Drama from NYU Tisch where she studied both contemporary and classical texts in the Meisner Studio. She is most known for her role of Marianne in 'The Executioner'.

Zack Travis is a writer, producer, and director. Originally from Stillwater, NY, he is now based in New York City. He is most known for the award-winning shorts 'Buried In The Air' (2019), 'If By Life You Were Deceived' (2019), and his directorial debut 'Sell It To Me a Different Way' (2021).

Though still making its way through the festival circuit, I Think She Did It has already taken home the title for Best International Short Film at the Golden Lion International Film Festival, Best Sci-Fi at Night of Comedy Shorts and received an Honourable Mention at Absurd Film Fest.

The award-winning short will premiere Thursday April 11th, 2024 at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Glendale, as part of Mini Cine Fest, a Noho Cine Fest event.

Also featured at this edition of Cine Fest will be REFUGIA, A Thousand Little Trees of Blood, Surviving the Big One. With Notes from Mom., Eat That Up It's Good for You, and Cosquillas.

Get your tickets to the premiere!

https://mini.ticketbud.com/shorts-1

www.nohocinefest.com/minicinefest