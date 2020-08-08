Seth Rogen Discusses AN AMERICAN PICKLE's Scene Featuring Barbra Streisand in YENTEL
Rogen chatted with USA Today about the scene, where the idea came from, and whether or not Babs approves.
The new film An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, includes a scene where two characters, both played by Rogen, watch Barbra Streisand in the 1983 film Yentel.
"We also shot a version where we were watching 'Fiddler on the Roof' together, but the 'Yentl' one just turned out much, much funnier," Rogen said.
The filmmakers of An American Pickle had to receive Streisand's permission to use the Yentel clip, as she serves as the star, producer, and director of the film.
"I heard that she thought it was very funny," Rogen said. "I should actually probably email her about it now that you bring that up."
Read the full interview on USA Today.
An American Pickle is now available on HBO Max.
An American Pickle is a comedy film directed by Brandon Trost (in his solo directorial debut) and written by Simon Rich, based on his 2013 short story Sell Out.
The film stars Rogen as an Ashkenazi Jew in the 1920s who gets preserved in a vat of pickles and wakes up in modern-day New York City, and attempts to fit in with the assistance of his last remaining descendent (also played by Rogen). Sarah Snook and Jorma Taccone also star.
Read the reviews here.
