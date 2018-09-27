Positions for House Manager, Resident Designer, Internships and More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 9/27

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/27/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Internships: Fall Internship

Parsons Dance Is Seeking Fall Interns! PARSONS DANCE is seeking student professionals for internships in Development, Marketing, Company Management and Arts Administration. Interns experience the inner workings of a non-profit dance company by assisting with the day-to-day management of the company. About the Internship: Interns will gain hands-on experience in all aspects of arts administration, including, but not limited to, grant research, donor files, event management, tour research, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time Custodian

Chicago Shakespeare seeks an experience Part-Time Custodian. This is a part-time, hourly position (approximately 30 hours per week). Desired Experience and Abilities: - Availability to work evening shifts, including weekends - Minimum three years prior custodial experience - Knowledge of proper use of cleaning equipment and chemicals, required - Experience with floor care machines - Previous custodial experience with an arts organization a plus - Ability to lift and move 40 lbs. Comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Content Strategist

If you're naturally creative, love social media, are a communicative czar, enjoy an ad agency environment & culture, and absolutely LOVE any and ALL things Broadway, then we'd like to speak with you if you meet all the criteria below. Serino Coyne LLC is a dynamic, full-service advertising/marketing agency specializing in Broadway theatre, large performing art institutions and other entertainment accounts. We are recruiting for a Content Strategist who will be responsible for assisting our ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Jr. Information Systems Technician

Serino Coyne, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communications company, is a dynamic mid-sized full-service Advertising and Marketing Agency, specializing in theatre and entertainment related accounts. We are seeking a detail-oriented, knowledgeable, technologically versed, flexible and diligent Jr. Information Systems Technician to support the agency with a variety of systems (MAC's, PC's, audio/video equipment & Canon Printer), to help meet our internal technical needs. This... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Account Executive

If you are absolutely PASSIONATE about all things theatre/Broadway, you are delightfully consumed by digital media, with appropriate digital experience, and you'd like the opportunity to combine the two (2), then please consider this opportunity...... Serino Coyne LLC is the nation's leading live-entertainment, mid-sized full-service Advertising and Marketing Agency. We specialize in entertainment and theater related accounts. We are a part of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communica... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

ASSISTANT TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Full Time Schedule: Weekdays, some weeknights, weekends, and/or holidays Status: Non-Exempt, Hourly Reports to: Production Manager & Technical Director Under the direction of the Technical Director and Production Manager, the Assistant Technical Director serves as a key member of La Jolla Playhouse's Production Department. The Assistant Technical Director works collaboratively as part of the Technical Direction Team to determine and execute the technical des... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time House Manager

Vineyard Theatre - the non-profit Off-Broadway theatre company whose Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning productions include HARRY CLARKE, INDECENT, AVENUE Q, and HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - is seeking a seasonal House Manager to join our team, starting immediately. This part-time position supports the seating of guests and handling of patron issues and complaints, and is an integral part of introducing the culture of the Vineyard to the theatre's subscribers and general audiences. The Seasona... (more)

Photographers: Tyler Henry studio

Hello ! If you are an Actor / musician , etc looking for headshots ... well look no farther. I have all tools to give you a sharp headshot for you casting , comp cards . If you are also looking for a photo shoot that in tells your personality a little more I offer that as well. Here are my listening prices . For headshots : 100$ includes all raw photos And a edit of 5-6 photos . ( you are able to pick the photos you want edit ) Photo shoot : 150$ includes 2-3 outfit ch... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: NAILING the MUSICAL THEATER AUDITION with secrets from INSIDE the AUDITION ROOM: An exclusive workshop with Award-winning Casting Director Jen Rudin and Legendary Vocal Coach BOB MARKS

Exclusive Musical Theater Casting Workshop opportunity with award-winning casting director Jen Rudin and legendary Broadway vocal coach Bob Marks and BONUS hour with New York's #1 headshot photographer Douglas Gorenstein LIMITED to 10 participants only (ages 10 to 17) to ensure quality time for feedback on vocal performance and song choice. Headshot Information Panel with New York's #1 voted headshot photographer Douglas Gorenstein and Jen Rudin for parents and students. Edited, profess... (more)

Apartments: For Lease: Flatiron Private and Shared Office Spaces Available

I have two private offices and shared desk space that needs new tenants. Come join us in the most beautiful office in New York. We have a 2800 square-foot loft space on the penthouse floor of a Beaux Arts building, complete with a huge outdoor summer office/deck terrace and the best light and views in New York. The space has been used many times for film and photo shoots. We have a 40-foot panel of windows and skylights that looks directly onto the Empire State Building. The spaces av... (more)

Part Time Jobs: BOOKSTORE ATTENDANT

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Bookstore Attendant. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-designed 75,000 square foot Center featuring th... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: CASTING FOR NEW MUSICAL WORKSHOP

American Youth Theater, a new family theater dedicated to expanding the repertory of multi-cultural youth-oriented theater, is casting its premiere workshop production: RUMPLESTILTSKIN, a musical by Barbara Schaap Casting 5 teen actors and 6 - 12 pre-teens to play: Schuyler - the poor miller who goes to pay his taxes and brags about the wonderful talent his daughter has of spinning straw into gold. Sabrina - his daughter who. Although multi-talented, she cannot spin straw into gold and is... (more)

Internships: Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Internship

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to producing innovative theatre of the highest quality by American and international playwrights, with a focus on presenting New York, American, and world premieres, invites individuals to apply for Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program full-time winter/spring internships. For almost 50 years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America's most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest q... (more)

: New to the City and need help navagating the audition process? Let us help you!

The Audition Method is an audition preperation course that will not only give you the tools but also the confidence to walk into your next audition putting your best foot forward and help you shine at what you do best! Its the step from novice to seasoned! We can help you unleash your potential and possess the power to impress! Topics we cover: How to properly write your resume even with little to no experience, ECC vs EPA vs Open...what are the differences, just to name a few! We also pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Associate

The Public Theater is seeking an unflappable associate to support the Production Executive and the Associate Director of Production. Responsibilities: Provide administrative support to The Production Office • Create Playbill Title Page Designer Billing, Production Staff, and Credits listings and act as sole liaison with the Press department through redrafting process • Ensure that all necessary designer reimbursement requests are in after show closes • Perform additional duties as re... (more)

Temp Jobs: Production Office Assistant (Full-Time Temporary)

The Public Theater is seeking a Production Office Assistant who will report to the Production Administrator and provide overall administrative and operational support to the The Public's fast-paced Production Office. Responsibilities: • Ordering and maintenance of Production department office supplies, including managing Staples Orders and their delivery • Assisting with event planning / set-up • Maintenance and updating of Prod Admin documents • Running related errands, including orde... (more)

Music Production: Artistic Director, The Yeomen of the Guard

The Savoy Company seeks an artistic director for its 2019 production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard; or the Merryman and His Maid. This position reports directly to the Savoy president and board of directors. The artistic director works closely with the music director and production manager to realize the creative vision for the production. The 2019 performance dates are May 17-18 at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia and at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA. Th... (more)

Temp Jobs: Assistant Director

Dates: October 1 - October 30 Payment: $250/week x 4 weeks Project Description: Words on the Street is a mystery, a "what-done-it," a crime in which all humanity is complicit. Baby is abducted. The Seven Deadly Sins call a summit meeting at which they play out their power struggle. Pandemonium reigns in a dystopian world teaming with falsehood and plagued by threat. This book of poetry, written by Anna Rabinowitz, has been transformed into a hybrid performance event, collaboratively ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wardrobe

Dates: October 23 - November 4 (3 days of tech, 8 performances) Payment: $250/week Project Description: Words on the Street is a mystery, a "what-done-it," a crime in which all humanity is complicit. Baby is abducted. The Seven Deadly Sins call a summit meeting at which they play out their power struggle. Pandemonium reigns in a dystopian world teaming with falsehood and plagued by threat. This book of poetry, written by Anna Rabinowitz, has been transformed into a hybrid performanc... (more)

Part Time Jobs: PARTNER DANCE INSTRUCTOR

AfterWork Theater is looking for an Instructor to teach a Partner Dance class for AWT You(niversity)! Qualified candidates will be able to create a fun, community-oriented and stress-free environment for a class size of around 16-24 beginners, encouraging creativity alongside technique. The class will explore 3-5 styles that showcase a wide variety of partner dancing! Please email ct-hiring@afterworktheater.org with your resume and please include the following in your email. Submissions th... (more)

: Social Media Management

I'm a digital marketing professional with more than 10 years of experience. My work varies from online advertising, to digital & social media content, to creating significant online presence for companies. I have extensive experience in the performing arts and offer this service to Theatre Companies, Actors, Directors, Composers, etc. Please contact me for any questions you may have. Thank you & best wishes!... (more)

Part Time Jobs: House Managers Needed ASAP for The Theater Center

HOUSE MANAGERS wanted for immediate hire for the Theater Center at 50th Street and Broadway, home to Perfect Crime, The Office A Musical Parody and One Woman Sex and the City. Duties include seating patrons, some bartending, maintaining the front of house operations and duties before, during and after the show and some light cleaning. Must be energetic, outgoing, and able to solve problems in a quiet and professional way. Must be willing to work weekends and some holidays. Hell's Kitch... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Touring Technicians

Troika Entertainment LLC is growing and we want to hear from YOU! TROIKA is seeking passionate touring technicians to join our rapidly expanding roster. TROIKA's touring slate includes, but is not limited to, the First National Actors' Equity tours of On Your Feet!, School of Rock, the North American premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, and the National Tours of Kinky Boots and Cats. Head and Assistant positions are available in the following departments: Carpentry Autom... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Manager

FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Front of House Manager. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-designed 75,000 squar... (more)

