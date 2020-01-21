Get Broadway Tickets for Under $50 with TodayTix
The following sentence is our favorite of all of the sentences: you can get Broadway tickets for under $50. And today is our fave day of the year (so far) because we have Broadway tickets for under $50 to 15 shows.
So many of these shows rarely - if ever - have prices like this. This means two things: the tix are going to go fast and it's time to stop reading this section of the article and start checking out the list of shows below.
To Kill a Mockingbird from $39
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? From $49
Debra Messing in Birthday Candles from $49
The Phantom of the Opera from $36
Girl From the North Country from $49