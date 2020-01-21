Get Broadway Tickets for Under $50 with TodayTix

The following sentence is our favorite of all of the sentences: you can get Broadway tickets for under $50. And today is our fave day of the year (so far) because we have Broadway tickets for under $50 to 15 shows.

So many of these shows rarely - if ever - have prices like this. This means two things: the tix are going to go fast and it's time to stop reading this section of the article and start checking out the list of shows below.

To Kill a Mockingbird from $39

West Side Story from $39

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? From $49

The Inheritance from $39

Wicked from $46

Come From Away from $49

Debra Messing in Birthday Candles from $49

Ain't Too Proud from $49

The Phantom of the Opera from $36

Girl From the North Country from $49

Diana from $49

Download the TodayTix app to get
Broadway tickets for under $50!



