Get 15% Off And Celebrate World Theatre Day in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Use the code THEATRE15 for a discount on items from Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice, Come From Away and many more!

Mar. 26, 2023  

Celebrate World Theatre Day with us by taking 15% off items sitewide! Use the code THEATRE15 for a discount on items from Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice, Come From Away and many more! Check out items like the Wicked lapel pin, the Come From Away mug, the Anastasia Custom Music Box, and more below.

Hadestown MagnetHadestown Magnet

Take your love of Hadestown home with you with this magnet featuring the show's logo.

Wicked Lapel PinWicked Lapel Pin

Show your love for Wicked with this new Wicked the Musical lapel pin.

It's Showtime Striped HoodieIt's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Anastasia Custom Music BoxAnastasia Custom Music Box

Custom Anastasia on Broadway Music Box features Anastasia and Dimitri dancing in Paris to the tune of Once Upon a December.

Dear Evan Hansen Lapel PinDear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin

Check out this polo tee enamel pin featuring Dear Evan Hansen's logo.

Come From Away Candle In Window Cork MugCome From Away Candle In Window Cork Mug

Drink your Tim Horton's coffee each morning with this "Candle's in the Window and the Kettle's Always On" mug. This ceramic mug features a cork bottom, matte finish and lid to take with you on the go!

Parade Unisex Shalom TeeParade Unisex Shalom Tee

Unisex tee that features a reference from the song How Can I Call This Home where Leo sings, And trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I say "Howdy" not "Shalom".

Hairspray Tour Logo TeeHairspray Tour Logo Tee

The only thing better than Hairspray is this light blue HAIRSPRAY unisex tee, featuring the show logo on the front and You Can't Stop the Beat lyrics on the back.

Kimberly Akimbo Life ToteKimberly Akimbo Life Tote

This 100% cotton tote features teal handles, a 10.5" handle drop, and advice from Aunt Debra.

Some Like It Hot Tote BagSome Like It Hot Tote Bag

Run away with this cotton canvas tote is fully sublimated with the show's keyart on one side and quote on the reverse.

