Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/10/2018
RAFAEL MORENO'S 'FOTOS' RETURNS TO PRODUCERS CLUB FEBRUARY 8 FOR LIMITED RUN - 2/10/2018
New Play in Development - ONE NATION, ONE MISSION, ONE PROMISE - Heading Off-Broadway January 2018! - 2/11/2018
"Madman" Returns! Now Off-Broadway - 2/11/2018
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents Early Yiddish Theatre and Vaudeville and From the Yiddish Rialto to the Silver Screen - 2/11/2018
Exclusive: The Creative Team Behind ONE NATION, ONE MISSION, ONE PROMISE - 2/11/2018
Colella, Jones, Luker, Wong & More Join Skip Kennon at 54 Below - 2/12/2018
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Skip Kennon & Friends in We'll Do It Again: The Songs of Skip Kennon on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 9:30pm.
Infamous Skating Rivalry Hits 54 Below in 'TONYA & NANCY' - 2/13/2018
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Ashley Spencer as 'Tonya' and Lauren Worsham as 'Nancy' in a concert of songs from Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera' on Feb. 13, 2018 at 9:30 PM.
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle with HEART TO HEART - 2/13/2018
Having won critical praise for his previous residencies, Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to Caf Carlyle with an all-new show, Heart to Heart, February 13 24. Stephen Holden of The New York Times has written that Young 'has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.'
Esparza, Karimloo, Miles & Olivo Star in Revamped CHESS in D.C. - 2/14/2018
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts launches the inaugural season of Broadway Center Stage with CHESS, the epic rock opera about love and political intrigue set against the backdrop of the Cold War as two superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends.
Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer and More Join NSO for WEST SIDE STORY in Concert - 2/14/2018
The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Pops continues the international celebration of Leonard Bernstein at 100 with West Side Story in Concert, led by STeven Reineke.
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Begins at LCT - 2/15/2018
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Ben Edelman, Andrew Garman, Jessica Hecht, Dana Ivey, and Sally Murphy will be featured in its upcoming production of ADMISSIONS, a new play by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.
Monthly Theater Series Explores The Effects Of Trauma Through Readings Of Ancient Greek Plays - 2/15/2018
Pacific Opera Victoria presents Puccini's La Boheme - 2/15/2018
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Original Cast Recording Released - 2/16/2018
Mailboat Records and Escape to Margaritaville producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams announced today that the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will be released next spring.
OH, HELLO!'s John Mulaney Brings KID GORGEOUS to Radio City - 2/17/2018
The Madison Square Garden Company and Live Nation announced today that John Mulaney will bring his 'Kid Gorgeous' tour to the Radio City Music Hall stage on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 10:00AM.
"MAD COOL" TO DEBUT AT FRIGID FESTIVAL DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH - 2/17/2018