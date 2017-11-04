BWW's On This Day - November 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Muriel's Wedding
The Stowaway
Coriolanus
Our Town
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Fat Friends the Musical
Crazy for You
Man To Man
Big Fish
Romantic Trapezoid
Lampedusa
The Band's Visit
Grease
Diaspora
Hadestown
The New World
Network
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Follies
Occupied Territories
She Has A Name
Ain't Too Proud
The Treasurer
Curvy Widow
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Fireflies
Prince of Egypt
War Paint
Our Town
The Knowledge
Squeamish
Man To Man
Knives in Hens
Tiny Beautiful Things
Measure for Measure
Lampedusa
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Addy & Uno
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/4/17
(Australia - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/6/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(UK Tour - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/8/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 11/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/9/17
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/10/17
(Canada - 2017)
opening 11/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/11/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/14/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 11/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/12/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 11/18/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
