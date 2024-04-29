REVIEW: Reuben Kaye Delivers Another Insightful And Intelligent Evening Of Comedy And Cabaret With APOCALIPSTIK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Saturday 27th April 2024, 7pm, Enmore Theatre

Reuben Kaye, the Glamazon international icon of intelligent cabaret returns to the Enmore Theatre, Sydney, with his latest creation, APOCALIPSTIK. Blending personal stories, family history, politics, current affairs and social issues with music and his trademark style, an eager audience is made to feel safe and seen as Kaye pushes the comedy boundaries.

Part of Reuben Kaye’s success is his honesty with his material, drawing on personal experiences to frame an understanding of the world and where he sits in it, giving people elements they can recognize and relate to, and APOCALIPSTIK follows the same vein. While previous shows have reflected on his relationship with his parents, this time his stories extend beyond his immediate family to center on his Uncle Helmut, an incredible character with a life that proves to be comedy gold while also being tragic and weirdly inspirational. Through scripted storytelling Kaye uses his memories and research of Uncle Helmut to draw comparisons to contemporary society, from consumerism, capitalism, and society’s views on masculinity to the continued persecution of people for being ‘different’. His astute observations and opinions are punctuated with original songs delivered in a range of styles, supported by a four-piece band of Shanon D. Whitelock (Musical Director and Keys), Alana Dawes (Bass), Willow Fearns (Guitar) and John McDermott (Drums).

Another feature of Reuben Kaye’s appeal is his fabulous fashion style and he takes his signature elegant style to a new level with stunning costumes by Kingsley Hall and Tristan Seebohm that pair his signature black pants and heeled boots with Met Gala worthy coats. The staging has a similar expression of opulence with oversized crystalline ore shards forming focal point on the podium beneath the velvet drapes and an appearance of a monster mirror ball.

Along with having a cerebral comedy style, being amazingly insightful and eloquent, Kaye’s performance is a masterclass in cabaret and comedy. His tone and tempo of his delivery is nuanced, ensuring that points hit cleanly and allowing the audience to respond before continuing, fully cognizant of the weight of his words that no one wants to miss. Through not just his words but also his physicality, Kaye expresses a wonderful self-awareness that he is pushing the boundaries, responding to the audience’s reaction, even passing judgement on his own limits, or seeming lack thereof. He doesn’t shy away from the tough topics that can be divisive but for the most part his audience are in agreement with the few that are challenged hopefully gaining some more insight into other viewpoints and the chance for self-reflection after the show. His style is honest, intuitive, and unforced and while well prepared, never feels like he’s creating a false character to hide behind which ensures that he has a genuine connection with the audience.

Fans of Reuben Kaye will, no doubt, secure tickets for any show this multi talented man creates but for those still yet to experience the irreverent and intelligent social commentary cabaret, if you enjoy intellectual comedy and aren’t afraid to be challenged, APOCALIPSTIK is must see. While this was a one-night-only engagement for the Sydney Comedy Festival, hopefully Reuben Kaye will bring APOCALIPSTIK back to Sydney soon.

https://www.reubenkaye.com/

