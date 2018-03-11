BWW's On This Day - March 11, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Three Wise Guys
Three Small Irish Masterpieces
Admissions
Later Life
Escape to Margaritaville
Julius Caesar
Pretty Woman
Harry Clarke
Rocktopia
My Brilliant Divorce
Grand Hotel, The Musical
Kiss of the Spider Woman
In the Heights
Miss Nightingale
Frozen
Angels in America
The Stone Witch
Lobby Hero
The Parisian Woman
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
You Got Older
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Time No Line
Myth
The Amateurs
Crazy for You
At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Julius Caesar
Five Guys Named Moe
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
Network
Beginning
Farinelli and the King
Hangmen
Grand Hotel, The Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Brief Encounter
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/16/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 3/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(London - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/22/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/26/18
CLOSING SOON:
Relevance
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/18/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 3/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/19/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/24/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/24/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/25/18
Monday March 12, 2018:
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Opens at LCT
Monday March 12, 2018:
New Joshua Harmon Play Headlines Lincoln Center Theater's 2018 Lineup
Sunday March 18, 2018:
Faith Prince Plays The Herbst in San Francisco
COMING UP: