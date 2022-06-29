Nederlander Presents Broadway Series at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Nederlander and Alaska Center for the Performing Arts announced today their partnership to present a new Broadway subscription series at the Center beginning with the 2023-2024 season.

Together a model has been developed that moves touring Broadway to Alaska by air. The new partnership, Broadway Alaska, will bring the very best of major national touring Broadway with a four-show season premiering in fall of 2023.

"From New York to London and to many other cities within the US, we at Nederlander are honored to bring the best live entertainment to so many astounding venues," noted Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of The Nederlander Organization. "We are especially glad to now welcome the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts into the Nederlander family and to bring the very best of Broadway to Alaska!"

The Nederlander Organization operates a chain of nine theaters on Broadway, 14+ touring venues across the US and three theaters in London's West End. In addition to producing numerous concert events, a few of Nederlander's recent Broadway producing credits include Mr. Saturday Night, My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit, On Your Feet!, Pretty Women, Hello Dolly! and more.

"Presenting a first-class annual Broadway Alaska season is a key piece to the success of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and Downtown Anchorage," said Codie Costello, President and Chief Operating Officer of Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. "By partnering with industry leader Nederlander, we are able to guarantee a spectacular lineup for our Broadway Alaska seasons and build a lasting program that will grow audiences for years to come. We are proud to be the newest member of the Nederlander family!"

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts has served as the arts entertainment hub for the community for almost 35 years. Being a downtown landmark, the Center has continued to deliver a diverse season by their 8 resident companies and other presenters to over 240,000 visitors annually.

Alaska Airlines is the Official Airline Sponsor for the program and is committed to bringing the very best of Broadway to Alaskans.

"Alaska Airlines is pleased to sponsor Broadway Alaska and help bring productions to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Supporting the arts in Alaska introduces many to the joy of a live theatrical event," said Marilyn Romano, Regional VP for Alaska Airlines.

GCI is the Official Technology Partner for the program and has worked for more than 40 years to deliver communication and technology services to some of the most remote communities in Alaska.

"We're thrilled to support Broadway Alaska, a program that will strengthen our economy through arts and culture, and foster a culture of inclusivity," said Kate Slyker, GCI's Chief Marketing Officer.

Broadway Alaska's inaugural Broadway season will begin in the fall of 2023 and is comprised of four multi-week hit shows to be announced in the fall of 2022. At that time, season packages for the highly anticipated titles will go on sale to the public.

On sale information for Broadway Alaska season packages will be announced at a later date.

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. (ACPA) is a non-profit organization, founded in 1988, to manage, operate and maintain the multi-venue performing arts complex owned by the Municipality of Anchorage and known as "the PAC." ACPA hosts a number of producing and presenting organizations each year, including 8 resident companies, provides production management and technical expertise, ticketing and marketing through its CenterTix service and additional event services for more than 240,000 patrons who enjoy the facility annually. In addition, ACPA employs over 40 regular staff members, is home to IATSE Local 918 and the Ushering in the Arts program with over 350 volunteers.

ACPA's mission is to Live & Love the Arts! The PAC is the place to be. A gathering place where all are welcome to share the arts as a passion and way of life. ACPA's vision is to evolve the Arts in Alaska and make them accessible to all.

In 1912, Nederlander began as a family company in Detroit, MI. Now in its third generation of theater development, ownership, management, promotion, and production, Nederlander is one of the nation's largest, most experienced, and successful operators of prestigious entertainment facilities in the world. In the US, Nederlander owns and operates 14 Broadway and US theaters, as well as three theaters in the UK; it also presents a Broadway Series in 35 North American markets. For more than 109 years, the company has experienced steady growth, leadership, and development and has become synonymous with great entertainment.

Nederlander continues the tradition of operating historic theaters, producing, and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers.