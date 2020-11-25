Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Prince William Little Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Washington, DC:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Tristen Geren - Sunshine Projects 21%

Dr. LaMar Bagley 16%

Mary Lechter 13%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Wade Laboissonniere - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 37%

Robert Perdziola - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 23%

Patricia E. Doherty - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 17%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 24%

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 18%

Kathy Dunlap - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 18%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

HAMILTON - Kennedy Center - 2020 28%

ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 19%

NEWSIES - Arena Stage - 2019 15%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 14%

DON JUAN - Quarantine Players - 2020 11%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre - 2019 10%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Rui Rita - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 35%

Chris Lee - ASSASSINS - Signature Theatre - 2019 28%

Todd O. Wren - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 21%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Ken and Patti Crowley - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 25%

Kurt Gustafson - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 17%

Kevin Douglas Smith - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Prince William Little Theatre - 2015 15%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Frank DiSalvo and Steven Carpenter - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY Joe Landry - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 39%

Andre J. Pluess - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 38%

Frank Di Salvo - DANTE'S INFERNO ADAPTED BY Bill Largess - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 23%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Jon Roberts - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 19%

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 17%

Dan Martin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 17%

Best Theatre Staff

THEARC Theatre 14%

Olney Theatre Center 11%

Prince William Little Theatre 11%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Ovations Theatre 19%

THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE 17%

Prince William Little Theatre 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kathy Dunlap - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 40%

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 33%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 27%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 21%

LaMar Bagley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 15%

Rob Tessier - LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Sharon Veselic - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 24%

Melissa York-Tilley - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Prince William Little Theatre - 2017 16%

Raymond Caldwell - THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 14%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Kennedy Center 24%

Ovations Theatre 13%

Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Kurt Gustafson - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 30%

Kevin Douglas Smith - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Prince William Little Theatre - 2015 24%

Dan Martin - LES MISARABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 24%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 33%

Kevin McAllister - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 17%

Tracy Lynn Olivera - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 11%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Raina Weinberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 24%

Daraiyah Irving - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 15%

Heather Plank - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre - 2018 29%

COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre - 2016 23%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Adventure Theatre - 2017 19%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 20%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED FALCON THEATRE/iCANatTHEARC - 2019 17%

LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2015 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

HAMLET - Shakespeare Theatre Company - 2020 43%

AGNES OF GOD - Factory 449 - 2019 13%

IT' A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY Joe Landry - Washington Stage Guild - 2016 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 20%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Monumental Theatre Company - 2017 14%

SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE WEST END HORROR - Prince William Little Theatre - 2016 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Paul Tate DePoo III - TITANIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 44%

Milagros Ponce de Leon - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 30%

Milagros Ponce de Leon - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity

Joyce Milford - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE - 2019 27%

James Redmond - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 13%

Matt Liptak - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 40%

Dan Martin - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 25%

Mike Winch - THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Kennedy Center 38%

Imagination Stage 19%

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 18%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Prince William Little Theatre 16%

Young Playwrights Theatre 15%

GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE: AN UNOFFICIAL Taylor Swift MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects - 2020 30%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - NextStop Theatre Company - 2020 21%

COMMUNITY THEATRE THRIVES - Reston Community Players - 2020 21%

