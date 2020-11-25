Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; FRASER VALLEY STAGE Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Vancouver:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

ARTS CLUB THEATRE COMPANY 27%

Nicol Spinola 27%

CAPILANO UNIVERSITY THEATRE DEPARTMENT DANICA 23%

Best Ensemble

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 28%

SWEENEY TODD - Snapshots - 2018 23%

FOREVER PLAID - Fraser Valley Stage - 2019 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Metro Theatre 68%

Vagabond Theatre 18%

Les Erskine - Metro theatre 14%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Metro Theatre 58%

Fabulist Theatre 16%

VAGABOND THEATRE 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Chris Sinosich - SHREK - Tuts - 2014 55%

Kathy McWhinney - THE GONDOLIERS - Fraser Valley Stage - 2018 45%

Dancer Of The Decade

Danica Domay - MAMMA MIA! - FRASER VALLEY STAGE - 2020 42%

Lyndsey Britten - CATS - Fighting Chance Productions - 2020 23%

Damon Bradley Jang - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 20%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Sharla Sauder - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2016 43%

Chris Adams - SWEENEY TODD - Snapshots - 2018 28%

Chris Adams - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - THE PANTO - Metro Theatre - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Kayt Roth - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 47%

Damon Bradley Jang - PERIL ON THE HIGH SEAS - Byrne Creek Theatre Company - 2015 27%

Kayt Roth - HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 16%

Favorite Social Media

Fraser Valley Stage 36%

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS VANCOUVER 30%

Metro Theatre 22%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Fraser Valley Stage 29%

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS VANCOUVER 18%

Metro Theatre 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Matt Vondette - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 63%

Alex Ross - TERROR BY GASLIGHT - VAGABOND THEATRE - 2019 16%

Matt Vondette - THE GONDOLIERS - Fraser Valley Stage - 2018 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Dann Whilhelm - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 33%

Carlos Vela-Martinez - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 14%

Katherine Morris - HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA! - FRASER VALLEY STAGE - 2020 47%

SWEENEY TODD - Snapshots - 2018 20%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - THE PANTO - Metro Theatre - 2019 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 64%

HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 13%

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Surrey Little Theatre - 2019 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Sharla Sauder - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 57%

Heather Stewart - HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 11%

Paulina Harskamp - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fraser Valley Stage - 2016 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Matt Vondette - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 56%

Kayt Roth - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 44%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

FRASER VALLEY STAGE 28%

ARTS CLUB THEATRE COMPANY 18%

Metro Theatre 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS VANCOUVER 50%

ROYAL CITY MUSICAL THEATRE 34%

FABULIST THEATRE 16%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

NO CHILD - ARTS CLUB THEATRE COMPANY - 2020 50%

TOPSY TURVY: A RE-IMAGINED DISNEY CABARET - FABULIST THEATRE - 2020 25%

FRIENDS OF DOROTHY: AN LGBTQIA+ CABARET - FABULIST THEATRE - 2020 25%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Vicente Sandoval - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro theatre - 2019 30%

Dianna Fast - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 25%

CHELSEA ROSE - OUR TIME - FABULIST THEATRE - 2018 22%

Related Articles