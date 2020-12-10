Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Tampa!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Tampa:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Mark Pennington 21%

Cheryl Lee 14%

C. David Frankel 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Erin's Dance Works 35%

Cheryl Lee Studio 27%

Central Florida Dance Alliance 13%

Best Ensemble

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 16%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 11%

COLUMBINUS - Innovocative Theatre - 2019 9%

Best Theatre Staff

American Stage Theater Company 34%

Carrollwood Players 15%

Mad Theatre 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

American Stage Summer Theatre Programs 35%

Broadway Theatre Project 21%

Carrollwood Cultural Center 19%

Costume Design of the Decade

MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 24%

Paul Berg & Aaron Washington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 12%

Meli Mossey - DISENCHANTED - Mad Theatre - 2019 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 35%

Hannah Butler - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 29%

Ashlee Dupre - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Palace Theatre New York - 2016 24%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Stephanie Gularte - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 23%

Eric Davis - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 22%

Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Stephanie Gularte - GOOD PEOPLE - American Stage Theater Company - 2016 17%

Aaron Washington - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carrollwood Players - 2019 14%

Staci Sabarsky - COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 13%

Favorite Social Media

American Stage Theater Company 26%

Stageworks Theater 20%

Theatre Exceptional 16%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Gobioff Foundation 40%

Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky 29%

Russell Buchan 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 31%

Anthony Vito - AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 14%

Keith Eisenstadt - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

Natalie Symons - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage - 2020 41%

Gretchen Suarez-Pena - MELINA - Carrollwood Cultural Center - 2020 31%

Deborah Bostock-Kelley, Peter Nason - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - Straz's TECO Theatre - 2018 27%

Performer Of The Decade

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 17%

Maggie Gamson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Carrollwood Players - 2016 10%

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 26%

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 14%

HEATHERS - Mad Theatre - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LIZZIE - Jobsite Theater - 2016 22%

TURN OF THE SCREW - freeFall - 2019 20%

COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Chelsie Camaro Smith - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Players - 2018 17%

Scott Cooper - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - American Stage - 2011 16%

Gene Kish - THE LITTLE MERMAID - New Tampa Players - 2019 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 18%

Jeremy Douglass - SILENT SKY - American Stage - 2019 16%

Peter A. Belk - AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

American Stage Theatre Company 23%

freeFall 17%

Stageworks Theater Company 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Theatre Tampa Bay 38%

Raymond James 31%

Arts Tampa Bay 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 16%

Karli Marie Gundersen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Player - 2018 15%

Alison Jackson - MAMMA MIA - American Stage in the Park - 2019 11%

Volunteer Of The Decade

American Stage-Tinker McKee 30%

Michael Murphy 26%

Peggy Huey 15%