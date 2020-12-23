Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Tampa!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Tampa:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Mark Pennington 19%

Cheryl Lee 19%

C. David Frankel 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Cheryl Lee Studio 32%

Erin's Dance Works 31%

Central Florida Dance Alliance 13%

Best Ensemble

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 19%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 11%

SPRING AWAKENING - MAD Theatre of Tampa - 2017 8%

Best Theatre Staff

American Stage Theater Company 34%

Carrollwood Players 14%

Mad Theatre 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

American Stage Summer Theatre Programs 34%

Broadway Theatre Project 23%

Carrollwood Cultural Center 20%

Costume Design of the Decade

MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 23%

Paul Berg & Aaron Washington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 15%

Meli Mossey - DISENCHANTED - Mad Theatre - 2019 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 35%

Hannah Butler - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 29%

Ashlee Dupre - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Palace Theatre New York - 2016 26%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Eric Davis - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 23%

Stephanie Gularte - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 22%

Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Stephanie Gularte - GOOD PEOPLE - American Stage Theater Company - 2016 17%

Aaron Washington - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carrollwood Players - 2019 17%

Jack Holloway - RUMORS - Hat Trick Theatre - 2020 13%

Favorite Social Media

American Stage Theater Company 28%

Stageworks Theater 18%

Mad Theatre 16%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Gobioff Foundation 39%

Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky 29%

Russell Buchan 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 32%

Keith Eisenstadt - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 17%

Anthony Vito - AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

Natalie Symons - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage - 2020 40%

Gretchen Suarez-Pena - MELINA - Carrollwood Cultural Center - 2020 30%

Deborah Bostock-Kelley, Peter Nason - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - Straz's TECO Theatre - 2018 29%

Performer Of The Decade

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 15%

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 11%

Maggie Gamson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Carrollwood Players - 2016 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 25%

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 17%

HEATHERS - Mad Theatre - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TURN OF THE SCREW - freeFall - 2019 22%

LIZZIE - Jobsite Theater - 2016 20%

COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Chelsie Camaro Smith - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Players - 2018 16%

Scott Cooper - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - American Stage - 2011 15%

Paul Berg - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 17%

Jeremy Douglass - SILENT SKY - American Stage - 2019 16%

Peter A. Belk - AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

American Stage Theatre Company 23%

freeFall 18%

Mad Theatre 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Theatre Tampa Bay 36%

Raymond James 32%

Arts Tampa Bay 18%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Karli Marie Gundersen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Player - 2018 17%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 14%

Alison Jackson - MAMMA MIA - American Stage in the Park - 2019 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

American Stage-Tinker McKee 30%

Michael Murphy 26%

Peggy Huey 15%