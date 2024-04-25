Students Reportedly Asked To Perform Mass Shooting Puppet Show in Texas Drama Class

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hays Consolidated Independent School District has suspended a long-term substitute teacher at Johnson High School pending an investigation into inappropriate classroom activities. The district was notified of an assignment involving a puppet show where violence was depicted, including a scenario described by students as a mass shooting.

The district emphasized that if these events are confirmed, such behavior is considered deeply troubling and unacceptable. "Assigning or allowing the depiction of such scenarios in a school performance crosses a line," the district stated. The ongoing investigation could lead to the substitute being barred from teaching within the district. Further actions may involve reports to law enforcement and the Texas Education Agency educator misconduct portal if deemed necessary.

A concerned parent reported that their child was distressed by the assignment. "She called me telling me that their theater teacher was telling them that they were gonna have to reenact a violent school shooting, where they had to actually pretend to die," the parent disclosed. According to the parent, this isn't the first incident involving this substitute teacher and inappropriate content.

The district confirmed that the substitute teacher began their role in January 2024 and that they are also investigating other potential concerns related to classroom management.

The assistant principal at Johnson High School has acknowledged that the controversial assignment was not approved as part of the lesson plan.