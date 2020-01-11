ROBYN FINAL ACT AT WAY OUT WEST at Way Out West

ROBYN FINAL ACT AT WAY OUT WEST 2020

One of the absolute most ambitious artists of the decade and one of our country's greatest international successes is giving a festival performance on Swedish soil this summer. The world star Robyn is now ready as the final headliner at this year's Way Out West, Saturday August 15 in Gothenburg. Bon Iver, Khalid, The Tallest Man on Earth, FKA twigs and several others are ready for the festival.

When the biggest music companies of the decade were recently summed up by international media, Swedish Robyn was one of the most recurring names when it comes to influence. Rolling Stone called Dancing on My Own the absolute best song of the decade - a receipt for something. There is no doubt that Robyn is one of the greatest icons of our time, and when she gives a concert at home this summer, she does it as a closing headliner at Way Out West in Gothenburg.

Robyn is the teen pop star who transformed herself into the undisputed pop icon she is today - independent and in her own league. Fifteen years ago, she started the music career with her fourth and self-titled album, and has since been completely inaccessible. With 2010's "Body Talk" Robyn became the voice of an entire generation - where the bitter-sweet tunes quickly became modern classics. She won home triple P3 Gold awards, four at the Swedish Grammy Award Gala, was awarded the Swedish Music Export Prize and was also nominated for an American Grammy. After the release, Robyn was also elected to the Swedish Music Hall of Fame.

Nor did the tributes for the 2018 successor "Honey" have to wait. The album became the most critically acclaimed Swedish album of the year and resulted in double Grammy wins. Just over a year ago, Robyn also managed to sell the entire Madison Square Garden - a rich arena that housed names such as The Rolling Stones, Queen, Madonna, U2 and many other giants.

- We are incredibly proud to be able to present an iconic artist like Robyn as the closing headliner at this year's festival. Already in advance, we dare to think that it will be one of the most magical live performances of the summer. The sing-song guarantee is a fact, says Filip Hiltmann at the organizer Luger.

Previously released artists for Way Out West are: Bon Iver, Khalid, FKA twigs, Burna Boy, The Tallest Man on Earth, Michael Kiwanuka, Bikini Kill, Slowthai, The Black Madonna, Koffee and Boy Pablo. More artists are added on an ongoing basis.

Way Out West takes place between 13-15 August in Slottsskogen in Gothenburg. Way Out West 2020 will be the festival's fourteenth edition.

Luger arranges concerts with Swedish and international acts in Sweden and the Nordic countries. Luger is also a booking agency for Swedish and International Artists, as well as organizer of the festivals Way Out West, Åre Sessions, Stockholm Music & Arts and Popaganda.





