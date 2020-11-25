Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; The Good Night Theatre Collective Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Bob Wendland 36%

Debbi Jones 24%

Rebekah Merriman 16%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Britza Studios 55%

Balleraena Dance STudio 45%

Best Ensemble

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 37%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - University of South Dakota - 2020 26%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 16%

Best Theatre Staff

Washington Pavilion 38%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 33%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 29%

Dancer Of The Decade

Madeleine Ellis - FACE FORWARD - LiRa Dance Theatre Company - 2019 43%

Devin Basart - DAYTIME: A SOAP OPERA MUSICAL - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 36%

Sydney Place Sallstrom - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Luke Tatge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 30%

Bob Wendland - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts - 2017 26%

Joe Stollenwerk - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 22%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Bob Wendland - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 78%

Ramondo Genna - RHINCEROUS - University of South Dakota - 2018 17%

Nick Castillo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 6%

Favorite Social Media

The Good Night Theatre Collective 75%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 19%

Brookings Community Theatre 6%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Matt Cook - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 39%

Matt Cook - THE GREATEST HITS CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 33%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 28%

Original Script Of The Decade

Luke Tatge - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 39%

Ruth Sturm & Luke Tatge - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 26%

Cassie Paradise - ANGELS AND DEAMONS - University of South Dakota - 2020 22%

Performer Of The Decade

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 22%

Jackson Whitaker - THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTENGALE - University of South Dakota - 2019 15%

Molly Wilson - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 48%

CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 29%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2018 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 61%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - 2019 17%

RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 55%

Victor E. Shonk - THREE SISTERS - University of South Dakota - 2018 23%

Bob Wendland - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2018 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Good Night Theatre Collective 35%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 31%

University of South Dakota 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Devin Basart - DUDES SING THE DIVAS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 22%

Ebrin Stanley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of South Dakota - 2016 22%

Maren Engel - THE HEROES & VILLAINS CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 19%

