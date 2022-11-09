THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Announces Principal Cast

Singapore--The Broadway International Group, with its show presenter Base Entertainment Asia, has just announced its principal cast in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music," directed by three-time Tony winner Jack O'Brien.

Lauren Kidwell (Mother Abbess), Trevor Martin (Captain von Trapp), and Jill-Christine Wiley (Maria Rainer) will lead the cast of the beloved musical, which runs at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 18, 2022.

"The Sound of Music," which premiered on Broadway in 1959, follows the story of Maria Rainer, a spirited postulant sent by her convent to care for Captain von Trapp's seven children. In her new role as a childminder, Maria questions her life's path as she falls in love with the children and the navy captain.

The musical features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse. Some of its timeless songs include "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," and the title song, "The Sound of Music."

In this new production, besides Mr. O'Brien directing, Matt Lenz is the tour director; Danny Mefford, the original choreographer; Jonathan Warren, tour choreographer; Andy Einhorn, music supervisor; Douglas W. Schmidt, scenic designer; Jane Greenwood, costume designer; Natasha Katz, lighting designer; Shannon Slaton, sound designer; Jimm Halliday, costume coordinator; Bernie Ardia, hair and wig designer; John Mezzio, musical coordinator; Michael Gildin, music director/conductor; Robert Russell Benett, orchestrator, and True Rittmann, dance and vocal arranger.

Kids talents from Singapore are alternating as the von Trapp children: Hillary Foo, Claire Sim, Maya Sharma, Yza Galler, Anna Maurer-Stroh, Jessica Kitamura, Gabrielle Tay, Chloe Mackie, Jennifer Wilkinson, Travis Teo, Vivaan Lalvani, Ren Nakao, Honor Grace Ward, Isabella Fairhall, Sofia Chamberlain, and Stanley Yuan.

"The Sound of Music" is presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations.