Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; The Theatre Group at SBCC Leads Best Theatre Staff

Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Otto Layman - Santa Barbara High School 35%

Katie Laris-Theatre Group at SBCC 32%

Irwin Appel - UCSB 24%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Dance Arts 59%

Boscutti Ballet 15%

The Dance Network 11%

Best Ensemble

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 26%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 13%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Ca D'ario 30%

Milk and Honey Tapas 28%

The Santa Barbara Club 22%

Best Theatre Staff

The Theatre Group at SBCC 42%

Out of the Box Theatre 20%

UCSB 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lompoc Youth Theater 36%

STAGE LEFT 30%

Ensemble Theater Company-New Vic 19%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 29%

ANN BRUICE - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 23%

Eliana Mullins - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara HIgh School - 2019 20%

Dancer Of The Decade

Chloe Roberts - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 54%

Vivian Shay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 34%

Ryan Ewart - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School - 2019 7%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Erik Stein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - PCPA - 2019 34%

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School - 2019 26%

KATIE LARIS - LOOKING FORWARD - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

KATIE LARIS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 37%

R. Michael Gros - ANTIGONE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 17%

Irwin Appel - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 15%

Favorite Social Media

Santa Barbara High School 34%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 33%

Out of the Box Theatre 33%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Bowl 89%

Kamunity Properties 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Patricia Frank - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 49%

Mike Madden - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 38%

VICKIE SCOTT - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Erik Stein - SHREK - PCPA - 2017 33%

Daniel Sabraw - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 26%

Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 31%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2019 13%

SHREK - PCPA - 2017 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 76%

THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 11%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - UCSB - 2017 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 37%

Sean Montgomery - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TaDah! Productions - 2020 24%

Jonathan Mitchell - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jon Nathan and Sio Tepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 75%

JIM CONNOLLY - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

PCPA 29%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 22%

Santa Barbara High School 19%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Aurora Gooch - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 29%

Sarah Raines - MATILDA - SB School of Performing Arts - 2019 22%

Christian Duarte - HAIR - Shrunken Heads Production Company - 2019 13%

