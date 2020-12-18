Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Francisco!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Scott Guggenheim 55%

Transcendence Theatre Company 32%

Khalia Davis 6%



Best Ensemble

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 35%

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 32%

THE FANTASTICKS - 3Below - 2020 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Pix and Pints Cafe / 3Below 70%

Denny's 16%

Boxcar Theatre 13%



Best Theatre Staff

3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse 48%

Transcendence Theatre Company 27%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 7%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 63%

The Scene: California Academy for the Creative and Performing Arts 31%

Serra Musical Theatre Conservatory 6%



Costume Design of the Decade

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 50%

Kristina Martin - FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 30%

Cathleen Edwards - THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 6%



Dancer Of The Decade

Dee Tomasetta - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 65%

Alicia Murphy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 11%

Alissa Freitas - ARABIAN NIGHTS - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 9%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Scott Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 38%

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 32%

Scott Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below - 2019 16%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Robert Kelley - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 30%

Jade King Carroll - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 18%

Jeffrey Lo - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 18%



Favorite Social Media

3Below 64%

Instagram 24%

Ray of Light Theatre 5%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeffrey Porter - GALA CELEBRATION - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2018 41%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Campbell Theatre - 2019 23%

Steven B. Mannshardt - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 16%



Original Script Of The Decade

Shannon Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2002-2020 64%

Shannon Guggenheim - THANKS FOR PLAYING THE GAME SHOW SHOW - The Retro Dome - 2011 11%

Min Kahng - THE FOUR IMMIGRANTS: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL MANGA - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 9%



Performer Of The Decade

Meggie Cansler Ness - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 24%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below Theaters - 2019 24%

Susan Gundunas - PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE - 3Below - 2020 16%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 31%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 26%

NINE - 3Below - 2019 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - 3Below - 2020 56%

THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 15%

CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 8%



Set Design Of The Decade

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 49%

Michael Kramer - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 30%

Julie Engelbrecht - THANKS FOR PLAYING THE GAME SHOW SHOW - The Retro Dome - 2012 7%



Sound Design of the Decade

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 66%

Jane Shaw - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2020 12%

Karin Graybash - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 12%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

3Below Theaters/The Retro Dome 52%

Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars 26%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 8%

