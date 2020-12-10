Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Rockland / Westchester!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Broadway Training Center 50%

New York Dance, Harrison, NY 50%

Best Ensemble

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 22%

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 12%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Westchester Broadway Theatre 83%

River City Grill / Irvington Town Hall Theatre 17%

Best Theatre Staff

Westchester Broadway Theatre 30%

Bedford Community Theater 29%

Elmwood Playhouse 21%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Yorktown Stage 36%

Random Farms 31%

Archbishop Stepinac 24%

Costume Design of the Decade

Keith Nielsen - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 27%

Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 16%

Pat Tisi - MAME - Harrison Players - 2018 15%

Dancer Of The Decade

Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 48%

Deanna Doyle - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 39%

Brandy Mae Hughes - THE PAJAMA GAME - Brewster Theater Company - 2018 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Mitch Horn - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 25%

Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 19%

Richard Stafford - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2020 18%

Anthony Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2020 17%

Pia Haas - TIME STANDS STILL - Armonk Players - 2015 17%

Favorite Social Media

Harrison Players 50%

Chill Bucket Productions 29%

Theatre Revolution 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Gnazzo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 43%

Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 19%

Cyrus Newitt - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Dan Friedman - SUBPOENA ENVY - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 67%

David Alex - THE TINKER WINS - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 33%

Performer Of The Decade

Maggie Carey - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 25%

Michael Stack - MATILDA - Little Radical Theatrics - 2020 16%

Veronica Cooper - SENDER - Denizen Theatre - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 25%

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 20%

SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 27%

NINE - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2011 16%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

AMANDA BOOTH - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Brewster Theater Company - 2020 15%

Ralph Felice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 15%

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2019 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Westchester Broadway Theatre 31%

Bedford Community Theater 22%

Elmwood Playhouse 18%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Robert Beck - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 40%

Daniel Scott Walton - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 22%

Daniele Hager - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 14%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Laura Groven 48%

Harrison Players 32%

Connie Dyckman 21%