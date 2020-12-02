Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Raleigh Little Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Raleigh!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 36%

Marc De La Concha- Cape Fear Regional Theatre 20%

North Carolina Theatre Conservatory 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Betsy Graves, Broughton High School Dance Department 45%

North Carolina Dance Institute 22%

Carolina Ballet 13%

Best Ensemble

SHREK - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 17%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 15%

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Players' Retreat, Downtown Raleigh 25%

Nanas steakhouse 19%

Village Draft House, Raleigh 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Raleigh Little Theatre 24%

DPAC 23%

Cape fear regional theater 23%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 39%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 25%

North Carolina Theatre Conservatory 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jenny Mitchell - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 18%

Johanna Pan - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 18%

Jimmy Bennett - DREAMGIRLS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2017 9%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ariana DeBose - HAIRSPRAY - North Carolina Theatre - 2011 29%

Tristan Andre Parks - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM: IN COMMUNION WITH James Baldwin - Young, Gifted, and Broke - 2019 17%

Margaret Severin-Hansen - NUTCRACKER - Carolina Ballet - 2018 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Patrick Torres - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 15%

Tiffany Green - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 14%

Eric Woodall - WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Patrick Torres - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 22%

Tia James - HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 13%

David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 9%

Favorite Social Media

Cape fear regional theater 22%

RDU on Stage 19%

Raleigh Little Theatre (@RLT1936) 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 58%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Carole Goforth 34%

Mary Lynn Ingram TempleTheatreNC 8%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Liz Droessler - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 22%

Matt Fick - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 16%

Samuel Rushen - WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Moses T. Alexander Greene - POOLED: A GOSPEL MUSICAL DRAMA - Li V Mahob Productions - 2019 37%

Mike Wiley - BLOOD DONE SIGN MY NAME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2018 25%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Cape fear regional theater - 2019 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Phillip Bernard Smith - THE WHIPPING MAN - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2016 16%

Marc De La Concha - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 12%

Lauren Kennedy - MAMMA MIA - North Carolina Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 13%

WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 10%

DREAMGIRLS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2017 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 25%

HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 17%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Temple Theatre - 2020 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Dennis R. Berfield - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 18%

Chris Bernier - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 18%

Miyuki Su - THE WHIPPING MAN - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2017 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Areon Mobasher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 26%

Jon Fredett - WAIT UNTIL DARK, THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 18%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 34%

Cape Fear Regional Theater 20%

Theatre Raleigh 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 23%

North Carolina Arts Council 22%

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 20%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Brian Westbrook - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 17%

Ayana Washington - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 16%

Lauren Kennedy - MAMMA MIA - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 15%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Heather J. Strickland 59%

Col. (Ret) Willie Wright 22%

Pat Jordan 8%

