Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Raleigh! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Raleigh: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 32%



27%

16%

Marc de la Concha- Cape Fear Regional TheatreNorth Carolina Theatre Conservatory

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Betsy Graves, Broughton High School Dance Department 39%

Carolina Ballet 21%

North Carolina Dance Institute 18%



Best Ensemble

SHREK - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 19%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 12%

DREAMGIRLS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2016 11%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Players' Retreat, Downtown Raleigh 23%

Nanas steakhouse 20%

Village Draft House, Raleigh 16%



Best Theatre Staff

Cape fear regional theater 30%

DPAC 23%

Raleigh Little Theatre 21%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 34%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 33%

North Carolina Theatre Conservatory 15%



Costume Design of the Decade

Johanna Pan - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 19%

Jenny Mitchell - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 14%

Jimmy Bennett - DREAMGIRLS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2017 12%



Dancer Of The Decade

Ariana DeBose - HAIRSPRAY - North Carolina Theatre - 2011 22%

Margaret Severin-Hansen - NUTCRACKER - Carolina Ballet - 2018 15%

Tristan Andre Parks - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM: IN COMMUNION WITH JAMES BALDWIN - Young, Gifted, and Broke - 2019 13%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tiffany Green - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 14%

Patrick Torres - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 14%

Mary Kate Burke - MUSIC CITY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2018 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Patrick Torres - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 18%

David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 15%

Tia James - HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 10%



Favorite Social Media

Cape fear regional theater 31%

RDU on Stage 15%

Raleigh Little Theatre (@RLT1936) 13%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 49%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Carole Goforth 44%

Mary Lynn Ingram TempleTheatreNC 7%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Matt Fick - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 20%

Liz Droessler - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 18%

Samuel Rushen - WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 10%



Original Script Of The Decade

Moses T. Alexander Greene - POOLED: A GOSPEL MUSICAL DRAMA - Li V Mahob Productions - 2019 30%

Mike Wiley - BLOOD DONE SIGN MY NAME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2018 22%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Cape fear regional theater - 2019 20%



Performer Of The Decade

Marc Geller - THE NORMAL HEART - Burning Coal Theatre Company - 2020 19%

Phillip Bernard Smith - THE WHIPPING MAN - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2016 13%

Marc de la Concha - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 14%

WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 10%

DREAMGIRLS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2017 9%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 22%

HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 14%

THE NORMAL HEART - Burning Coal Theatre Company - 2018 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Chris Bernier - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 16%

Dennis R. Berfield - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 15%

Robin Vest - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2018 11%



Sound Design of the Decade

Jon Fredett - WAIT UNTIL DARK, THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 29%

Areon Mobasher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 22%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 30%

Cape Fear Regional Theater 26%

North Carolina Theatre 12%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 28%

North Carolina Arts Council 20%

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 17%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Ayana Washington - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 17%

Brian Westbrook - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 14%

Lauren Kennedy - MAMMA MIA - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 13%

