Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January! Here are the current standings for Phoenix: Best Ensemble

PUFFS - NEW SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS AND ACADEMICS - 2020 28%



ANTIGONE

13%

13

12%

- ARIZONA CONSERVATORY FOR THE ARTS AND ACADEMICS (ACAA) - 2019- GREASEPAINT YOUTHEATRE - 2020

Costume Design of the Decade

Heather Riddle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - STARLIGHT COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2019 22%

Tia Hawkes - GUYS & DOLLS - HALE CENTRE THEATRE - 2020 16%

Aurelie Flores - SHREK - MESA ENCORE THEATRE - 2020 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Jessica Wastchak - FOOTLOOSE - GREASEPAINT YOUTHEATRE - 2018 31%

Eddie Maldonado - WEST SIDE STORY - THE PHOENIX THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 24%

Ashley Bauer - GUYS & DOLLS - HALE CENTRE THEATRE - 2020 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Maureen Dias-Watson - RENT - GREASEPAINT YOUTHEATRE - 2019 17%

Susan Gibson & Stacey Gibbons - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - STARLIGHT COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2019 14%

Rita Liegl - INTO THE WOODS - MESA ENCORE THEATRE - 2019 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Maddie Faigel - PUFFS - NEW SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS AND ACADEMICS - 2020 36%

Alexandra Lallatin - ANTIGONE - ARIZONA ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS AND ACADEMICS (ACAA) - 2019 14%

Matthew Eads - SAFE ZONE - STARLIGHT COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2020 11%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeff A Davis - NEWSIES - VALLEY YOUTH THEATRE - 2018 39%

Cody Soper - THE SECRET GARDEN - MESA COMMUNITY COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER - 2015 25%

Bret Reese - THE SECRET GARDEN - VALLEY YOUTH THEATRE - 2017 15%



Performer Of The Decade

Ellie Sachs - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - HALE CENTRE THEATRE - 2019 15%

Kiana Hindi - ANTIGONE - ARIZONA ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS AND ACADEMICS (ACAA) - 2019 15%

Matthew Eads - SAFE ZONE - STARLIGHT COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2020 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

RENT - GREASEPAINT YOUTHEATRE - 2019 18%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - HALE CENTRE THEATRE - 2019 16%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - THEATERWORKS - 2019 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PUFFS - NEW SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS AND ACADEMICS - 2020 41%

ANTIGONE - ARIZONA ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS AND ACADEMICS (ACAA) - 2019 19%

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - VALLEY YOUTH THEATRE - 2019 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

MIKE RIPPENKROEGER & MICHELLE JOHNSTON - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - STARLIGHT COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2019 36%

Dori Brown - MADAGASCAR- A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - VALLEY YOUTH THEATRE - 2017 14%

John Lucius - THE SECRET GARDEN - MESA COMMUNITY COLLEGE ACT I PRODUCTIONS - 2015 12%



Sound Design of the Decade

Peter Bish - RENT - GREASEPAINT YOUTHEATRE - 2019 75%

Elizabeth Broeder - CHURCH & STATE - iTHEATRE COLLABORATIVE - 2020 25%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

STARLIGHT COMMUNITY THEATRE 17%

GREASEPAINT YOUTHEATRE 16%

HALE CENTRE THEATRE 16%