Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; Sacred Heart School Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Philadelphia!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Philadelphia:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Abbey Romano- Sacred Heart School 23%

Kirsten Almeida- Star of the Day 11%

Alexis Leon- Star of the Day 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Temple University Boyer College of Music and Dance 50%

Valley Dance of Bethlehem 21%

Ballet X 15%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 13%

ALL MY SONS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2019 11%

GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Walnut Street Theatre 69%

Panorama Restaurant 16%

Lolita 15%

Best Theatre Staff

Sacred Heart School 37%

Walnut Street Theatre 18%

SALT 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Star of the Day 23%

Drama Camp With Dan 18%

Philadelphia Young Playwrights 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sherry Yerger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2019 30%

Marie Anne Chiment - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mauckingbird Theatre Company - 2013 28%

mary folino - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

Mary Kate Bauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 28%

Jaedon R. Muhl - A CHORUS LINE - MunOpCo Music Theatre - 2019 17%

Abigail Garrigan - POST MODERN DIVAS - Star of the Day - 2018 10%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Keith Baker - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Bristol Riverside Theatre - 2016 20%

Elizabeth Hennesey - TITANIC - SALT - 2018 18%

Peter Reynolds - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Mauckingbird Theatre Company - 2016 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Seth Reich - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT - 2019 19%

Peggy Mecham - WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Irish Heritage Theatre - 2019 18%

Bill Van Horn - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 16%

Favorite Social Media

The Pennsylvania Playhouse 24%

SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA 19%

Old academy players 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Mark Marina 39%

SALT (pass the SALT) 33%

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse 19%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ryan O'Gara - THE CURIOUS INDICDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 41%

RYAN KADWILL - SNAKE IN THE GRASS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2017 21%

ROBBIE MERROW - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA - 2019 16%

Original Script Of The Decade

John O'Hara - PURSUED BY A BEAR - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2016 23%

DANNY SCOTT - PLACES! - FOOTLIGHTERS THEATER - 2013 21%

Angelina DeMonte - CANDLES - Philadelphia Young Playwrights - 2020 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Colin Cleary - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 18%

Shannon Daly - GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 11%

Audra McDonald Kimmel Center - 2020 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 21%

GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 12%

DISENCHANTED - Star of the Day - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Star of the Day - 2019 13%

MEN ON BOATS - Temple University Theater Departmentr - 2019 12%

A SMALL FIRE - Philadelphia Theatre Company - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Anthony Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 25%

Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA - MunOpCo Music Theatre - 2019 25%

Randall King - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2019 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Sacred Heart School 22%

Star of the Day 12%

FOOTLIGHTERS 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Walnut Street Theatre 33%

Theatre Philadelphia 29%

SALT 24%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Shannon Daly - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 23%

Danny Murphy - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Barn Playhouse - 2018 13%

Elizabeth Marsh-Gilkeson - SHE LOVES ME - The Pennsylvania Playhouse - 2019 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Corinne Fecho 18%

Kelly Warnke 14%

Abigail Romano 11%

