Tony Todd To Star In August Wilson's FENCES At Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival has announced veteran stage, film, and television actor Tony Todd will play the title role of Troy Maxson in August Wilson's Fences. The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play will open this summer at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University in Center Valley, PA.

With an acting career spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Todd has an extensive list of credits in all genres and has received accolades for numerous roles including a coveted Helen Hayes Award nomination for his performance in Athol Fugard's The Captain's Tiger at the La Jolla Playhouse, Manhattan Theatre Club, and The Kennedy Center; and originating the title role in the world premiere of August Wilson's King Hedley II in Pittsburgh, Boston, and Seattle. (Variety lauded, "Todd's King Hedley dominates the stage." His performance "was a memorable tour-de-force.")

Todd's early acting career began with training at the renowned Eugene O'Neill National Theatre Institute in Waterford, Connecticut; and the Trinity Repertory Theatre Conservatory in Providence, Rhode Island.

"Tony's versatility, artistry, and craft as an actor, coupled with his rich experience with August Wilson's plays, will prove invaluable in plumbing the depths of this force-of-nature leading role," says Producing Artistic Director, Patrick Mulcahy. "We are so pleased to have an actor of Tony Todd's caliber leading this cast as we bring this masterwork of the American theatre to life this summer."

The charismatic six-foot-five actor is perhaps best known for his chilling performances in horror and sci-fi films including the title role in the Candyman franchise, as well as the Hatchet and Final Destination franchise hits, along with Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, and The Rock. Todd will reprise his role in Jordan Peele's upcoming film Candyman, the direct sequel to the 1992 original which will be released this coming June. His other films include Oliver Stone's Academy Award-winning film Platoon; Lean On Me with Morgan Freeman; Clint Eastwood's Bird; and the voice of the Fallen in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen; among many others.

On television, he has had prominent guest starring roles in numerous critically-acclaimed television series including Riverdale for the CW, Room 104 for HBO, Scream for MTV, the villain Zoom on the CW series The Flash, recurring roles on all three incarnations of Star Trek, and many more.

His additional stage credits include the TheaterWorks production of Dominique Morriseau's Sunset Baby; his one-man-play Ghost in the House, about the late great boxer Jack Johnson; the world premiere of Marcus Gardley's Black Odyssey at the Denver Center Theatre; along with Zooman & the Sign, Playboy of the West Indies, Les Blancs, Othello, Aida on Broadway, and many others, including Troy Maxson in Fences at the Geva Theatre Center.

As a voice artist, Todd's signature basso can be heard in countless animated films and as numerous characters in film, television, and the gaming industry.

As previously announced, Fences will be helmed by Christopher V. Edwards, who will make his PSF directing debut. Edwards is the artistic director of the Actor's Shakespeare Project in Boston. Prior, he was the artistic director of Nevada Conservatory Theatre in Las Vegas and he was the associate artistic director and a 14-year company member with the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in New York, where he directed and acted in more than 30 productions.

Fences will preview at 8pm on June 18 and 19. Opening night is Saturday, June 20 at 8pm, and the production runs through July 5. Single tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.pashakespeare.org or by calling the box office at 610.282.WILL [9455].

August Wilson's groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama, Fences depicts the yearnings and struggles of the Maxson family led by their patriarch Troy, a former home run king of the Negro baseball leagues who now supports his family as a garbage collector. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh against the backdrop of a rapidly changing America, Fences is a timeless American story of fathers and sons, husbands and wives, dreams and realities.

Summer 2020 Season

Main Stage: A Chorus Line (June 10 to June 28), A Midsummer Night's Dream (July 8 to Aug 2), Sense and Sensibility (July 16 to Aug 2), Shakespeare for Kids (July 22 to Aug 1).

Schubert Theatre: Charlotte's Web (May 29 to Aug 1), Fences

(June 18 to July 5), An Iliad (July 7 to July 16), Henry IV, Part 2 (July 22 to Aug 2).

The Festival's 2020 Season Sponsor is The Rider-Pool Foundation. The Associate Season Sponsors are Douglas Dykhouse, Linda Lapos and Paul Wirth, Kathleen Kund Nolan and Timothy E. Nolan, the Szarko Family, and Harry C. Trexler Trust.

The season will run May 29 to August 2 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the bucolic campus of DeSales University in Center Valley.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival features acclaimed actors from Broadway, television, and film, and is summer home to over 200 artists from around the country, including winners and nominees of the Tony, Obie, Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Jefferson, and Barrymore awards.

About Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Patrick Mulcahy, is the only professional Equity theatre of its scope and scale within a 50-mile radius. PSF is one of only a handful of theatres on the continent producing Shakespeare, musicals, classics, and contemporary plays, all of which can all be seen in rep and in multiple spaces within a few visits in a single summer season. Similarly, PSF was among just a handful of theatres on the continent in recent summers to produce three Shakespeare plays in a single summer season. A patron would have to travel seven to nine hours from PSF to find a comparable range of offerings at a single theatre within a few weeks' time.

The Festival's award-winning company of many world-class artists includes Broadway, film, and television veterans, and winners and nominees of the Tony, Emmy, Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Jefferson, Hayes, Lortel, and Barrymore awards. A leading Shakespeare theatre with a national reputation for excellence, PSF has received coverage in The Washington Post, NPR, American Theatre Magazine, Playbill.com, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and in recent seasons The New York Times has identified PSF as one of the leading summer theatre festivals in the nation. "A world-class theater experience on a par with the top Bard fests," is how one New York Drama Desk reviewer characterized PSF.

Founded in 1992 and the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, PSF's mission is to enrich, inspire, engage, and entertain the widest possible audience through first-rate productions of classical and contemporary plays, with a core commitment to Shakespeare and other master dramatists, and through an array of education and mentorship programs. A not-for-profit theatre, PSF receives significant support from its host, DeSales University, from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. With 150 performances of seven productions, the Festival attracts patrons each summer from 30+ states. In 28 years, PSF has offered 175 total productions (74 Shakespeare), and entertained 1,000,000+ patrons from 50 states, now averaging 34,000-40,000 in attendance each summer season, plus another 13,000 students each year through its WillPower Tour. PSF is a multi-year recipient of awards from the National Endowment for the Arts: Shakespeare in American Communities, and is a constituent of Theatre Communications Group, and the Shakespeare Theatre Association. In 2013, leaders of the world's premier Shakespeare theatres gathered at PSF as the Festival hosted the international STA Conference.

The Festival's vision is for world-class theatre.