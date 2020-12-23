Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Palm Springs!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Rosemary Mallett 84%
David Green - Musical Theatre University 7%
Best Ensemble
THESPIAN RADIO HOUR - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2016 67%
ANYTHING GOES - Desert Theatricals / Rancho Mirage Amphitheatr - 2020 15%
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2020 5%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
TRIO RESTAURANT 78%
Aqua California Bistro Desert Theatricals Rancho Mitage Amphitheatre 13%
LULU CALIFORNIA BISTRO 10%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Rancho Mirage Library Desert Theatricals 86%
David Green - Musical Theatre University 14%
Costume Design of the Decade
Tony Padilla - MR. HORN - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2013 71%
Tony Padilla - MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2015 11%
FRANK CAZARES - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2020 8%
Dancer Of The Decade
Matthew Ryan - ANYTHING GOES - Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 58%
Chris tilley - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 35%
DERIK SHOPINSKI - GRAND HOTEL - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 4%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Tony Padilla - MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 63%
Chris Carver - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 29%
SCOTT SMITH - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2017 3%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Shawn Abramowitz - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 63%
Tony Padilla - THESPIAN RADIO HOUR - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2017 20%
DR. WILLIAM J. LAYNE - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 4%
Original Script Of The Decade
Tony Padilla - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co - 2018 58%
TERRY RAY - ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2017 34%
Tony Padilla - ENDANGERED SPECIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co - 2016 4%
Performer Of The Decade
CHUCK YATES - TRU - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2013 51%
Pandora Boxxx - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 29%
TERRY RAY - ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2017 7%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2013 56%
PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 26%
ANYTHING GOES - Desert Theatricals Rancho mirage Amphitheatre - 2020 10%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 60%
ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2018 28%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 2%
Set Design Of The Decade
TOM VALACH - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2020 68%
Jason Graham - ANYTHING GOES - Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 18%
J.W. LAYNE - HELLO, DOLLY! - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2018 10%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Coyote StageWorks 69%
Desert theatricals Rancho mirage amphitheatre 16%
PALM CANYON THEATRE 11%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Joshua carr - ANYTHING GOES - Desert theatricals Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 82%
FRANCESCA AMARI - A LOVE SONG TO GILDA RADNER - PS UNDERGROUND - 2019 18%
