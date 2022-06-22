The Righteous Brothers Bring Nostalgic Hits and 'That Lovin' Feelin' to the Lied Center

What do movies including Ghost, Dirty Dancing, American Graffiti, the original Top Gun, and many more have in common? They all feature the hit songs of The Righteous Brothers!

This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo topped the charts for decades with #1 hits including the most-played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'." The concert experience features favorites including "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," the GRAMMY Award-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life" and more.

On July 8, 2022 at 7:30pm, Righteous Brothers Bill Medley and Bucky Heard bring their 'blue-eyed soul' to the Lied Center stage. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, and start at $35. Students are always half price!

The Righteous Brothers

July 8, 2022

7:30pm

Note: This performance is rescheduled from an earlier date. All tickets issued for the original date will be honored at this performance.