Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Oklahoma!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lance Marsh Oklahoma City University 17%

Emily Heugatter University of Central Oklahoma 15%

Greg White University of Central Oklahoma 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance Unlimited 43%

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 31%

The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 11%

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Choctaw High School - 2020 16%

TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 12%

MY FAIR LADY - OKC Rep - 2012 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Empire Slice House OKC 28%

The Mule 14%

Museum Cafe 10%

Best Theatre Staff

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 38%

Pollard Theatre Company 15%

OKC Rep 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 37%

Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 22%

The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jeffrey Meek - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 15%

Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 14%

Jeffrey Meek - HELLO, DOLLY! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2018 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tatum Grace Ludlam - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 22%

Ryan Steer - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 21%

Christopher Rice - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Shawn Churchman - MY FAIR LADY - OKC Rep / University of Oklahoma Co-Production - 2012 17%

Ashley Wells - HELLO, DOLLY! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2018 13%

Greg White - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Emily Heugatter - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 28%

Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 24%

Ronn Burton - THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound / Factory Obscura - 2018 8%

Favorite Social Media

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 49%

Pollard Theatre Company 18%

OKC Rep 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Adam Chamberlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 16%

Helena Kuukka - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 12%

Brett Rottmayer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 11%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2014 35%

The Boom OKC - 2020 27%

3rd Act Theatre - 2020 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Churchman - PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2016 27%

Adam LaPorte - THE BASEBALL PLAY - Oklahoma City University - 2019 25%

Jared Blount - BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Gavin Thomas Drew - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 12%

Matthew Alvin Brown - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 9%

Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2017 19%

TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 12%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 25%

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 16%

GREATER TUNA - OKC Rep - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Kim Powers - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 15%

Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 11%

Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2016 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2020 38%

Steve Emerson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 24%

Nicholas Poss - EURYDICE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2017 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 50%

Pollard Theatre Company 14%

OKC Rep 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Allied Arts 46%

Oklahoma Arts Council 46%

Hal Smith Restaurant Group 4%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 39%

BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 29%

MOONGLOW - 3rd Act Theatre - 2020 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald - AN EVENING WITH Audra McDonald - OKC Rep - 2017 20%

Collin O'Neill - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 10%

Laura Himes - SHE LOVES ME - The Bethany Stage - 2019 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Vicki Worster 27%

Cassi Selby 20%

Matthew Percival 18%