World Premiere of CANDLELIGHT by John Patrick Shanley to be Presented by Nylon Fusion Theatre Company

Pulitzer prize winning playwright John Patrick Shanley celebrates the creativity of childhood, the purity of young love, the power of innocence and the strength of the inner child in "Candlelight," a new work of magical realism that he describes as "Lorca rewriting Peter Pan." Set in Brooklyn, in the heart of the Nuyorican community, the play takes place in the mind of a fearless ten year old girl named Esperanza. She falls in love with a boy of the same age named Tito, who worships her, and they fall into something deeper and more dangerous than love. Treacherous and surreal events make it unlikely that either will ever survive. The three children characters, Esperanza's father, a mirror, a bathrobe and a demon are all played by adults. (More on that later.) Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, which has presented a handful of Shanley's plays to-date, will present the work's world premiere November 27 to December 19 at New Ohio Theater, 154 Christopher Street, directed by Lori Kee.

Throughout the world of this play are magic, romance, and blood. Esperanza, a prepubescent Nuyorican girl, is grieving for her mother, who has recently died by suicide. She holds her mother close through the "magie" (magic) of her own imagination. With it, hope is eternal. So with magie, mother is conjured from her robe, a mirror talks, and a demon is suppressed who rises out of the oatmeal. Esperanza's father, Hector, treats her with selfless love when he is sober and sexual menace when drunk, so a giant squirrel is conjured to protect her. At her tenth birthday party, she dances with a boy named Tito and something happens between them that is beyond words. He worships her and prays to her; she reminds him of Our Lady of Guadeloupe. Their love story morphs into a triangle when Tito's misfit friend Paulie is overcome by jealousy for the young couples' bond. Adult evil stalks all three of them in the person of Hector, whose unwholesome interest in his daughter sparks a murderous confrontation.

The play is a paean to imaginative power. Shanley explains, ten is a fascinating age--it's your last pure moment, when you treasure secret places and you can fall into romantic love that isn't distorted by insane lust. He says, "People remember memories from the toy chest of life that holds their biggest memories. To get adults in touch with the passionate exercise of life is why I want adults to play these roles." Reality doesn't work, he adds, and the kids of this play realize this. They are in charge of their own reality, and if something doesn't work, they can just will it to change, like blowing out a candle. It's like the artist who says, "I am free and powerful and this whole play is in my mind." In that way, it's autobiographical. It celebrates Shanley's experiences growing up and people who touched him, including Nuyorican artists and lay people he has known and worked with. The play's language is chunky, bloody, passionate and joyous. There are reverberations of Peter Pan, Romeo and Juliet, Federico García Lorca and Gabriel García Márquez.

There is plenty of magic and illusion in the production, but according to director Lori Kee, it'll be "analog and old school," not technical, to suggest a child's imagination.

The actors are John Burgos, Alfredo Diaz, Ivette Dumeng (as Esperanza), Marc Reign and Darlena Tejeiro. Set design is by Elizabeth Chaney. Costume design is by Janet Mervin. Lighting design is by Wilburn Bonnell. Sound design is by Andy Evan Cohen. Movement is by Tatyana Kot. Stage Manager is Ali Walensky.

