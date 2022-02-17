Axis Theatre Company to Present Limited Return Engagement of HIGH NOON

Axis Theatre Company will present a limited return engagement of High Noon, their celebrated adaptation of the screenplay for the 1952 Western film, devised by an ensemble led by Artistic Director Randy Sharp. The play returns March 16 - April 9, following an acclaimed first run in 2018.

In Axis' High Noon, the Wild West is not the place of heroes and rollicking adventure, but a landscape of vast nothingness where humans, and their troubled moral compasses, are cast in glaring light. As a town awaits the alleged return, and savage revenge streak, of a released murderer on an incoming train, a retiring marshal desperately tries to rally support and save his own life.

Randy Sharp references the inherent theatricality of the story and structure of High Noon, itself loosely based on the John M. Cunningham short story The Tin Star. "If you take it without any shot-lists, you're left with maybe one third of the script," she says. "And when you delete all of that, it reads like a Beckett play. It's extremely spare. We're translating that into live theater. How do you show people-who've seen hundreds of movies about the Wild West, and seen hundreds of photographs-how the nothingness of it can be dangerous? Those are exciting challenges ahead of us." Using the stylistic choices for which Axis has become known-avoidance of the artifice of staging traditions like costume changes, blackouts, and actors leaving the stage-High Noon provides uninterrupted immersion into the tense world its narrative depicts in near-real-time.

High Noon was a rare Western film that became controversial among genre-enthusiasts for its lack of an undaunted male hero. Centered on a protagonist (played in the film by Gary Cooper ) far less swaggeringly assured than the John Wayne archetype, this was not the tale of a hero saving a town in a series of edge-of-your-seat shoot-'em-ups. (The character's very existence in fact incensed John Wayne himself.) Rather, the film and this theatrical interpretation follow someone deliberating saving a town, and, with increasing desperation, soliciting the help of people who mostly want to pretend there's nothing wrong-particularly if it means saving themselves. Tension in the play is not derived from guns, but from conflicting moralities and motives. Is the marshal attempting to commit a heroic act, or simply self-aggrandizing at the expense of everyone around him? Are the townspeople callously refusing his pleas, or calling out self-interest masquerading as bravery?

High Noon's cast includes Josh Alscher, Spencer Aste, Brian Barnhart, Andrew Dawson, Britt Genelin, Christian "Chopper" Jacobs, Jon McCormick, Lynn Mancinelli, Christopher Mowod, and Brian Parks.

The creative team includes Randy Sharp (Director), Regina Betancourt (Production Stage Manager), Erik Savage (Asst. Stage Manager), David Zeffren (Lighting Designer), Amy Harper (Asst. Lighting Designer), Karl Ruckdeschel (Costume Designer), Lynn Mancinelli (Properties Designer), Paul Carbonara (Composer/Sound Designer), Michael Birnbaum (Set Construction), and Laurie Kilmartin (Production Assistant).

Sixteen performances of High Noon will take place March 16 - April 9 at Axis Theatre, located at 1 Sheridan Square in Manhattan's West Village. Performances are Wednesday - Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, $10 for artists and people under 30, and free for veterans & active U.S. service members and their families. Tickets can be purchased online at axiscompany.org.

The running time is 60 minutes. Please note that brief loud noises and strobe lighting effects are used in this production.



Axis Theatre Company will require proof of full vaccination for all artists, staff, and audience members for all performances. Masks and/or CDC-recommended face coverings will be required for audiences and employees inside the theater at all times.