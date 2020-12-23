Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Madison! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Madison: Best Ensemble

ROCKIN' AT THE FIRESIDE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 67%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

10%

MACBETH

7%

- American Players Theatre - 2017- American Players Theatre - 2019

Best Theatre Staff

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 74%

American Players Theatre 20%

THE BARTELL THEATRE 4%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Ed Flesch - LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 91%

Dana Pellebon & Steve Noll - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 9%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jim DeVita - MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 52%

Laura Gordon - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre - 2019 25%

Zak Stowe - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - STAGEQ - 2018 16%



Favorite Social Media

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 78%

American Players Theatre 22%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jason Fassl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 92%

Zak Stowe - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 6%

Zak Stowe - DIE MOMMIE DIE - STAGEQ - 2017 2%



Original Script Of The Decade

Ed Flesch - BACK TO THE 50'S - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 84%

Malissa Petterson - RAID! ATTACK ON STONEWALL - STAGEQ - 2019 11%

JACKIE BRADLEY - COMET BOY - THE BRINK - 2019 4%



Performer Of The Decade

Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2018 68%

Jim DeVita - VIEW FROM A BRIDGE - American Players Theatre - 2017 10%

Jim Ridge - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - American Players Theatre - 2017 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 80%

PETER PAN - Children's Theatre of Madison - 2020 8%

CABARET - StageQ - 2019 4%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Players Theatre - 2020 34%

MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 28%

DIE MOMMIE DIE - STAGEQ - 2017 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

Rick Rasmussen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 90%

Teresa Sarkela - CABARET - StageQ - 2019 6%

Landon Peterson - DIE MOMMIE DIE - StageQ - 2017 4%



Sound Design of the Decade

Brian Hrpcek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2019 94%

Spencer Christoffel & Bryan Yates - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 4%

Spencer Christoffel - FALSETTOS - STAGEQ - 2017 2%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Fort Atkinson 71%

American Players Theatre 26%

STAGEQ 3%

